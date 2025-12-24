Was Pat Finn married? 'Seinfeld' actor's marriage explored following his death at 60

Pat Finn (Image via Instagram/@mrpatfinn)

Actor and comedian Pat Finn passed away at 60 after battling bladder cancer. He reportedly died at home on December 22. His family confirmed the news of his passing in a lengthy post shared on his Instagram account on December 24.

His family mentioned his battle with cancer in the statement. They wrote:

"In 2022, Pat was diagnosed with cancer. After going into remission, he lived his life fully - with joy and exuberance until the cancer returned. Despite the best medical treatment available and abundant prayers, the cancer metastasized and treatment was no longer an option."

Pat Finn was married. He leaves behind his wife Donna and their three children: Cassidy, Caitlin, and Ryan. He is also survived by his parents and five siblings.

Finn appeared in several sitcoms like 2 Broke Girls, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Bernie Mac Show. He also starred in the movies It's Complicated and Dude, Where's My Car? His family also wrote in his tribute that he worked as a professor and was teaching Improv for Strategic Communication at the University of Colorado.

Pat Finn's marriage and family life, explored

Pat Finn was married to Donna Crowley Finn. They celebrated their 35th anniversary three months before his passing. The late actor shared a throwback photo from what appears to be their wedding on September 29, 1990, on Instagram on September 29.

He said in the caption that "lucky" doesn't begin to describe what it's like to be "married to your best friend and the love of your life." Pat Finn frequently shared photos of himself and Donna on social media. He also often gushed about their marriage.

He often calls her his best friend and the love of his life, like in his September 2024 post to celebrate Donna's birthday. He also called his wife the "most amazing woman" he knows in his birthday tribute to her in September this year.

Donna Finn also shares tributes to her husband on Threads. She shared a series of throwback photos of them together just a month before he died. She wrote in that November 11 post, "I Love You Pat Finn."

Pat Finn also shares their family photos on his social media. He and Donna have three children: Cassidy, Caitlin, and Ryan. Cassidy Finn posted a tribute to her father on Instagram on December 23. She shared several throwback photos and called him a "role model and an inspiration to everyone" he met in the caption. She added:

"The least shocking thing was hearing the nurses say they have never seen so many people show up at a hospital for someone. That was my dad."

His daughter Caitlin also shared a tribute with photos of them together on Instagram on December 24. She said she is proud to be Pat Finn's daughter.

