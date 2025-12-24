What was Pat Finn's last TV role? Career details emerge as 'Friends' actor dies at 60

(Image via Instagram/@mrpatfinn)

Patrick Finn died on Monday, December 22, 2025, from bladder cancer. He was 60 years old. The actor/ comedian was popular for his recurring role as Bill Norwood in the ABC sitcom The Middle from 2010 to 2018. In 2019, he appeared as Kormy in The Goldbergs in his last role in television.

His last on-screen role was as Dr. Wells in the 2023 film Unexpected. Before that, Finn played Golfmember and Dan in the 2022 films Gorditx and Diamond in the Rough, respectively.

Finn’s family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement, which read:

"After a beautiful life filled with laughter, love, family, and friends, we share the heartbreaking news of the death of Pat Finn," the statement began. "Pat bravely battled cancer over the past few years. We know heaven is going to have quite the party with Pat Finn‘s arrival. In Pat’s final days, he often showed the biggest signs when the Bears scored a touchdown. No pressure, Bears - just saying - do it for Pat."

The statement added:

"His life and legacy will be carried on through his beautiful family, including his wife Donna and three children, Cassidy, Caitlin and Ryan and the thousands of friends and family that he impacted."

Patrick Finn’s career and more details explored

The Chicago native broke into television with roles in The George Wendt Show. He played Phil Jr in Murphy Brown before appearing as Joe Mayo in an episode of Seinfeld. He also played Dr Roger, Monica’s boyfriend in the The One That Could Have Been, Part 1" and "The One That Could Have Been, Part 2 episodes of Friends.

He was most popular for his role in The Middle, where he appeared in 23 episodes from 2011 to 2018. Finn appeared in films Dude Where’s My Car, and It's Complicated, and taught at the University of Colorado and his alma mater, Marquette University.

Finn was first diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022. After a three-year remission, the cancer metastasized, leading to a GoFundMe donation of $120,000. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna Finn and their three children, Cassidy, Caitlin and Ryan.

