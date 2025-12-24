What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for December 24, 2025

Billy and Katie Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on December 24, 2025, gave viewers a warm but emotional Christmas Eve in Genoa City. Family gatherings, honest talks, and unresolved tensions set the mood as familiar faces tried to embrace the holiday spirit while quietly confronting lingering conflicts beneath the festivities.

From a cozy tree-trimming party full of improvisation and vulnerability to intimate gift exchanges that carried deeper meaning, the episode focused on connection and reflection. Characters balanced joy with caution, revealing fears about trust, change, and whether the promises made this time of year will really be kept.

As memories from the past resurfaced and long-time fights were put on hold, Christmas Eve became a time for truth for several couples.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Sally, Billy, and an imperfect Christmas tree

Sally and Billy welcomed Victoria, Johnny, and Katie into their home for a last-minute tree-trimming party. The small, thin tree became a source of humor, with Billy making fun of how it looked like a Charlie Brown tree. When it turned out the ornaments were still in storage, Sally suggested making the best of it by making popcorn strings, keeping the mood happy and fun.

Despite the holiday fun, Billy couldn’t help but go on a long talk about Abbott Communications, saying it had to work with honesty, unlike Newman Media. The stress went away once the focus went back to Christmas fun, especially when Katie pointed out they did not have a star. Billy quickly made one by using tinfoil, turning the problem into another time for the family to be close.

Victoria and Sally confront Billy’s anger

While Billy left the room with the kids, Sally and Victoria had a more serious talk. Both women talked about worries regarding Billy’s anger and how much it could hurt his future. Sally admitted the problem felt familiar, as her father had trouble with gambling and broken promises while she was growing up.

Sally shared a sad Christmas memory about when her father promised her a sewing machine but failed to get it. The story left her feeling very upset. Victoria softly asked if Sally truly loved Billy or if she felt like she had to save him, a question that stayed in her mind.

Billy overhears a painful truth

Without Sally knowing, Billy heard part of the talk. Through tears, Sally made it clear that this new start at Abbott Communications had to be real. She warned that her relationship with Billy would not last through another big letdown. The moment showed how much her past still shaped her worries.

After Victoria, Johnny, and Katie left, Billy and Sally had a quiet, sweet time on the couch. Billy thanked Sally for her support, and the scene ended with a sense of cautious hope mixed with unresolved vulnerability.

Jack and Diane choose peace at the Abbott mansion

At the Abbott house, Jack and Diane made a clear choice to put away the ongoing fight with Victor. The pair gave each other Christmas gifts. Diane gave Jack a book about the life of Max Factor, while Jack surprised her with a necklace that used to belong to Coco Chanel.

Jack told Diane again that she was an important part of the Abbott family, giving her the safe feeling she had wanted for a long time. Their parts of the episode highlighted a rare time of peace and liking each other during the bigger family fights.

Victor and Nikki find common ground at the ranch

At the Newman ranch, Victor was surprised when Nikki returned home for Christmas. Although Nikki admitted she was still angry, she emphasized wanting to be with her family for the holiday. Victor agreed to set their conflict aside temporarily and presented Nikki with a stunning necklace believed to be linked to Maria Theresa’s collection.

While Nikki admired the gift, she firmly stated that it would not change her stance regarding Jack. She then gave Victor a present she had purchased long before their argument, the journals of Hannah Arendt, a philosopher Victor deeply admired.

Flashbacks of happier holidays and more turbulent ones played as Victor reflected on his childhood and the life he had built with Nikki. The episode ended with the two holding hands and sharing a heartfelt Christmas kiss. However, the peace was only temporary, as their underlying feud with Jack remained unresolved, promising more turmoil ahead.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

