The Ghoul in Fallout season 2 (Image via PRIMETIMER, Original Image [Facebook/Prime Video])

Fallout season 2 episode 3 will arrive just in time for the New Year's celebration. Fans of the hit dystopian sci-fi will get the new chapter of Ella Purnell's ex-vault dweller Lucy and her unlikely alliance with the Ghoul on December 31.

Every episode of the season so far has brought a lot of chaos and bloody scenes as well as emotional reckoning for its core characters. The previous episode has also teased a new danger ahead for the show's hero. And coming into Fallout season 2 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect, viewers are left with plenty of expectations.

Ella Purnell will return as Lucy MacLean and so will Walter Goggins and the Ghoul. But as new worlds open and new factions are introduced, there could be more new characters joining in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout in the next episode.

When will Fallout season 2 episode 3 drop

Fallout season 2 drops new episodes weekly on Wednesdays except for the premiere. It was released a day earlier than originally planned. This means Fallout season 2 will be released on streaming on December 31 at around 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Check below for the global release timings for the next episode:

Pacific Time: 12am

British Standard Time: 8am

India Standard Time: 1:30pm

Japan Standard Time: 4pm

Australia Eastern Standard Time: 7pm

Fallout season 2 episode 3 will only be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It's not available to watch anywhere else, so fans have to subscribe to the streaming platform in order to watch all previous and upcoming episodes of the series.

There are six more episodes coming in the season, including next week's episode 3. One new episode will be released early on Wednesday every week until February 4.

A brief recap of episode 2 and what to expect in the next episode

Fallout season 2 episode 2 puts the spotlight on Maximus's story. The episode tells his story from two perspectives: when he was young in Shady Sands during the explosion and his present as part of the Brotherhood of Steel.

Flashback scenes from episode 2 reveal how a nuclear bomb wiped out Shady Sands but spared Maximus after his father hid him inside the lead-lined milk vending machine. Meanwhile, the older version of him in the present timeline has become a hardened man and more accepting of the Brotherhood.

Also, at present, Lucy and the Ghoul are back on the road. But they get separated after Lucy decides to rescue a woman, only to be caught up with a military faction dressed as Roman soldiers. As for Hank, he does as he promises in the letter he left Lucy.

He's at the abandoned Vault-Tec facility, still doing his mind control experiment on rats and later on a man from one of the cryogenic chambers. But every experiment is a failure and all the helpless rats and the mystery man have their heads blown off.

In next week's Fallout season 2 episode 3, it could reveal Lucy's fate amongst the military people who had her cornered at the end of episode 2. Norm and the rest from Vault 31 are also in for an awakening about the wasteland, while Hank is unlikely to give up his experiments.

Watch all previous and upcoming episodes of Fallout season 2 only on Amazon Prime Video.