Road Wars: The wildest moments caught on camera on Illinois roads

Road Wars (Image via A&E TV)

Road Wars isn’t just about crashes or fights; it’s about people. Fear, rage, excitement, and sometimes bravery all collide on America’s highways.

This show displays it all, from people stepping in to halt a risky driver to surprising acts of violence that end with arrests, injuries, and ongoing probes.

The show, which started on A&E in 2014 as a real view into actual road anger, careless driving, and actions of people behind the wheel, has become famous for its unfiltered footage and high-stakes confrontations. The official description states:

Roadways can be a wild place. With violent road rage incidents increasing 500% over the last decade, “road raging” is a human behavior that has become widely known. “Road Wars” takes a deep dive into American roadways, examining extreme human behavior, wild weather, insane accidents and a few welcome instances of acts of kindness.

Find the most surprising Road Wars scenes filmed in Illinois, from brave drivers halting harm to fierce roa͏d anger events that almost get fatal.

Here are 4 wildest moments on Illinois in Road Wars

1.) Drivers box in erratic truck

On an Illinois highway, panic spreads among drivers as a pickup truck weaves unpredictably through traffic.

“Oh my god,” one voice exclaims, while another pleads, “Has someone called 911? Can I call them?” The truck smashes into barricades but keeps going, leaving motorists shocked that it hasn’t already caused a deadly crash.

There was no police in sight, and the danger escalating by the second, several drivers made a bold decision. “They’re going to box him in,” someone says, anxiety rising as the risky maneuver unfolds.

Working together, a silver sedan and an SUV corner the truck, forcing it toward the shoulder. “Take the keys out of the ignition and stop, dude. Just stop,” a bystander urges once the vehicle finally halts.

The driver appears disoriented, but thanks to the quick-thinking motorists, a potentially fatal situation is prevented.

2.) Woman’s back-to-back rage flip

At a gas station in Illinois, a verbal argument erupts into a full-blown conflict. A green-haired woman throws bottles at an SUV couple after trash talk, screaming, "Y'all better go dumb ass."

The situation turns dangerous when the woman driving an SUV suddenly hits the gas while her boyfriend is still partially inside the vehicle. "She hit the gas... Truck shot off, and it dragged him... She flipped the whole truck,” a witness recalls.

Moments later, the SUV flips after clipping another car, landing upside down in the street. Shockingly, the driver crawls out laughing. “She got like ain’t nothing happened,” the man filming says in disbelief.

The driver, Kendra Nance, gets charged with felony damage, assault, reckless driving, and more.

3.) Two women brawl in traffic

In Sycamore, Illinois, a road rage incident unfolds at a busy intersection, stopping traffic cold. According to reports, one woman yanks another from her car by the hair, and the two crash onto the pavement as cars creep past.

“Hell no... I got a double dumb," someone says as the violence escalates, while another voice adds, “She’s beating the hell out of her.”

The struggle continues until several bystanders, including an off-duty police officer, step in to separate them. The blonde woman appears shaken and disoriented, eventually collapsing in the street just as officers arrive.

The blonde collapses as cops cuff the attacker, who walks away with just minor scrapes.

4.) Driver sideswipes biker, forces him off the road

The incident follows a biker desperately trying to escape an aggressive Jeep in Willowbrook, Illinois. Despite evasive tricks, the driver refuses to back off. “You kidding me?” the biker reacts, clearly stunned by the plan.

Suddenly, the Jeep twists into him, sending the biker flying into a ditch and knocking his helmet loose.

Amazingly, the biker manages to stand up, laughingly stunned, still processing what just happened as he says, "Oh, I just got... Hold on. Oh, that's hilarious. Thank you.”

Witnesses rush over to help, asking, “Are you okay?” while police arrive shortly afterward.

