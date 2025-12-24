Why is there no new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful tomorrow (December 25, 2025)? Details explained

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful won’t have any new episode tomorrow, on December 25, 2025. Though it’s Thursday, it's a major holiday, so there will be no new episode of the show airing on CBS.

Ridge has been having a hard time making a choice because he has a long history with Taylor and loves Brooke very much. At the same time, the younger generation is also facing difficult situations.

As the Logan and Forrester families deal with the problems of the holiday season, viewers have been paying close attention. The drama has gotten worse with the start of new businesses and the formation of unexpected partnerships. Fans now have time to think about what has been happening since the holiday break, which is so short.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Why CBS won't air a new episode this Christmas

The Bold and the Beautiful won't have a new episode on December 25, 2025, because it's Christmas. This is a normal holiday where big networks like CBS usually modify their regular shows.

Most of the time, networks don't show new episodes on Christmas because people spend the day with family and friends celebrating the holiday. This can cause fewer people to watch, which is bad for advertisers. Because of this, some networks choose to give shows a day off during the holidays or stick to a pre-planned winter schedule.

In these situations, they could show an old episode again, a holiday special, or a planned presentation in the timeslot. CBS has chosen to show a rerun of the December 24, 2024, Christmas Eve episode for 2025. The soap will go back to its normal schedule on Friday, December 26, with all-new drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap from December 24, 2025

Ridge Forrester started the day by stealing a private moment with Brooke Logan. Ridge wanted to make Brooke feel special, even though Taylor had some drama recently. He gave her a great Christmas gift.

Brooke liked Ridge's gesture, but she also spent time with the Logan family to get emotional support. Carter Walton and Daphne Rose got closer during the holidays. Carter has been working hard to get Daphne to trust him, and their chemistry was clear at the Forrester mansion. The two kissed under the mistletoe, which is a romantic gesture that could mean they are going to make a serious commitment soon.

The Forrester estate had the holiday party. Steffy and Finn came with Kelly and Hayes, which made the party more fun because there were kids there. Eric Forrester, who was sad about his retirement, was able to get over his negativity. Eric dressed up as Santa Claus to show off a "new design," and Donna joined him as Mrs. Claus to make the kids happy.

Katie's new fashion line with Bill Spencer caught attention. Katie is trying to make her company stand out, and it's already causing some problems with Ridge and the Forrester team. At the same time, Thomas and Hope had a short talk about their work, showing that fashion is always on their minds, even on Christmas Eve. A beautiful family tradition ended the episode where Eric asked the Forresters and Logans to sing carols.

The Bold and the Beautiful will return on December 26, 2025 with a new episode on CBS.