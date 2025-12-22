The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Donna urges Eric to celebrate Christmas as he grows emotional over leaving Forrester and its legacy behind

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful episode of December 23, 2025, calls for a deeply emotional episode as the holiday season arrives in Los Angeles.

Eric Forrester is coming to terms with the fact of his retirement. Even though he just got a burst of creativity and designed a new collection, his son Ridge told him he needed to resign to focus on his health. Donna Logan tries to cheer Eric up this Tuesday by suggesting that he take part in the family's holiday traditions.

Before this, Eric had a creative rebirth and made beautiful new designs on the show. But, without asking his father what he thought, Ridge pushed him to retire because he thought his father needed to focus on his health instead of work. After seeing her grandfather's impressive new work, Steffy Forrester felt torn because she knew he was being pushed out against his will. The family now has to deal with all of these hurt feelings.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: A glimpse from the episode of December 23, 2025

Eric faces his professional exit

Eric goes to the Forrester Creations building later that day. He's coming over to get his things, not for work. He used to be in charge here, so walking through these halls used to feel normal. Now, it's different. He spends time in his office going through the things he's collected. Each item marks an important point in his long, successful career in fashion.

Eric is deeply affected by the fact that he has to leave his legacy behind. Through a lot of hard work over many years, he built this business from scratch. He became known as a legend in his field. When he packs up his desk, it feels like a big part of his life is ending.

The Conflict Over Retirement

The earlier choice Ridge made caused the emotional weight to the episode. Ridge stated that Eric should retire because his health was getting worse. Eric didn't want to quit, especially after getting new motivation to work. He tried to get his son to let him stay. Ridge stuck to his decision, making Eric feel pushed out of his own business.

Steffy is still stuck in the middle of this family's drama. She saw how beautiful Eric's new designs were, and now she feels torn. Her grandfather still has talent to give the world, she knows. But she also gets why her dad is worried about Eric's health.

A Legacy that Will Not Fade

Even though he was kicked out, it's clear that Eric had an effect on the fashion world. He made a name that is known and admired all over the world. The work he did years ago set down a family that continues to benefit from it. The Bold and the Beautiful shows that his path was never simple. To keep the business at the top of the market, he faced a lot of problems.

When Eric leaves work, he takes these memories with him. He is having a hard time with the change because work was central to who he was. Now, he has to figure out how to live his life when he's not in the design room. The Bold and the Beautiful episode will portray how hard it is for him to get used to this new phase. He is curious about what will happen to the business in the future if he's not there.

Seeking comfort in family

During this long emotional day, Donna stays his main source of support. She knows how much he cares about Forrester Creations. By focusing on Christmas, she wants to remind him the importance of him being a father figure. Eric tries to be strong for the people he loves.

Eric thinks about his successes at the end of the episode. He knows that even though he's leaving the office, he still has an impact there. His kids and grandkids will carry on what he started. But actually leaving the building is a big moment for him, and he never thought it would happen this way.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.