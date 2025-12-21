The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 22 to 26, 2025)

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

CBS Network and Paramount+’s The Bold and The Beautiful is an American daytime soap opera that initially aired its first season on March 23, 1987, and was created by Lee Bill and William Bell. The show has received several Daytime Emmy Awards and nominations and has been critically acclaimed for its storylines and characters.

The Bold and The Beautiful is set in Los Angeles and focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester family who run the Forrester Creations fashion business line. The show revolves around a central storyline and plot themes surrounding business deals, romantic relationships, and familial rivalries.

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from December 22 to December 26, 2025, spoilers reveal that things will get interesting in Los Angeles. Katie Logan and her newly wedded husband, Bill Spencer, will reveal the name of their new fashion house line to Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester and end up completely shocking them.

Meanwhile, Thomas Forrester returned to the Forrester Creations head office to collaborate with Hope Logan on the Hope For The Future line, making sure that he tries to reignite the nostalgia of working together in Hope, too.

In addition to these developments, Electra Forrester and Will Spencer would invite Dylan to stay overnight at their beach house and the plot suggests that things might get complicated due to this arrangement.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful's upcoming episodes from December 22 to December 26, 2025

1) In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from December 22 to December 26, 2025, Katie Logan would end up revealing the name of her fashion house to Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester.

Recently, Katie had gotten married to Bill Spencer and as a wedding gift, he had given an entire fashion house to her, and the plot suggested that it would be tough competition for Forrester Creations.

In the coming episodes of the show, Ridge and Brooke will go and meet Katie and Bill to find out more details regarding their fashion line and end up being shocked.

2) Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Thomas Forrester will be officially given the role of the designer of the Hope For The Future line at Forrester Creations and will begin his collaborative work with Hope Logan.

Recently, Hope had to fire her own brother, Deke, to make a spot available for Thomas’s return. The plot hints that Thomas would also give her a speech regarding how well they used to work together earlier and how badly he wishes for things to be good between the two of them again.

3) In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, things would go awry between Electra Forrester, Will Spencer and Dylan. Electra would invite Dylan to spend a day with her and Will at the beach after feeling guilty for Dylan's loneliness.

However, after their day out running a few hours late, both Electra and Will would end up inviting Dylan to spend the night with them and things would take a turn for the worse. Spoilers reveal that Dylan's dark side would get exposed.

Stay tuned for more updates.