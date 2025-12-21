Kris Jenner outshines Kylie and Khloé in holiday photos as The Kardashians' matriarch turns heads

Kris Jenner (Image via Getty)

Kris Jenner emerged as the focal point of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s holiday season after a set of festive photos showed the 70-year-old matriarch commanding attention alongside daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The photos, posted online just before Christmas, spread fast - propping up Jenner’s role in the family story, not just in looks but in how things are told.

The get-together felt quiet compared to typical Kardashian-Jenner affairs - no grand setup, no announcements of who showed up. Yet the images said a lot without needing words.

Jenner wore a long-sleeved red dress paired with silver drop earrings and a cross pendant necklace, smiling broadly in images posted by Khloé.

Her appearance immediately drew attention, coming shortly after public discussion of a cosmetic procedure she addressed on The Kardashians earlier this month.

Khloé acknowledged the styling tone of the evening in her caption, writing, “PS my glam is from a photo shoot so it's a tad wild but fun,” accompanied by holiday-themed emojis. The remark framed the visuals as casual rather than staged, even as the images spread widely.

Kylie appeared alongside her mother and sister in a sleeveless pink satin gown with cutout detailing and feathered trim at the neckline. Her hair was styled in a sleek updo, with no visible jewelry, allowing the dress to stand alone.

Khloé went for a checkered blazer - black and white - belted snug at the waist; the short skirt beside it followed the same pattern, keeping things tight and tidy. Blue gloves popped against the grayscale frame, slicing through with bold color where least expected.

Even though both girls showed up in sleek outfits, every photo kept circling back to Jenner - her look arriving right after she opened up about plastic surgery on The Kardashians, sparking fresh chatter around her.

The Kardashians and Kris Jenner’s public candor







Jenner’s holiday appearance arrived in close proximity to an episode of The Kardashians in which she addressed her recent facelift.

During a conversation with daughter Kim Kardashian in Paris, Jenner stated that her nose is “probably the only thing on my face that's real.” Kim responded by noting that her mother’s teeth are also natural, saying she has “never had a veneer.”

The exchange continued with Jenner jokingly asking Kim to “bend over,” a comment referencing long-standing speculation surrounding cosmetic procedures within the family.

The moment was presented without commentary or correction, consistent with how The Kardashians often allows remarks to stand on their own.

In May, a representative for Jenner confirmed that she had undergone a procedure with Dr. Steven M. Levine, a plastic surgeon frequently referred to in media coverage as the “facelift maestro.” The confirmation followed speculation after Jenner appeared publicly with a noticeably refreshed look.

Jenner later addressed the procedure directly in an interview with Vogue Arabia, saying, “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh.” She added, “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

She expanded on her view of aging in the same interview, stating,



“Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don't want to do anything – then don't do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version.”



Those remarks resurfaced alongside the holiday photos, which marked one of Jenner’s most visible appearances since the episode of The Kardashians aired.

The images also coincided with Jenner discussing her surgeon publicly on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. She said,



“He didn't want the attention, which I loved. I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are? And he goes, ‘Listen, I'll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation? They have to say the secret password.’”



Jenner noted that the surgeon received numerous calls following her surgery from people claiming personal connections to her.

Jenner explained that her decision to speak openly about cosmetic procedures was deliberate. She said she wanted others to feel less apprehensive about surgery, describing her transparency as a way to reduce fear around elective medical decisions.

Her cosmetic history has been documented over decades, including a facelift in 2011 performed by Dr. Garth Fisher, who later carried out Kylie Jenner’s breast augmentation in 2019.

Jenner has also spoken publicly about Botox, a breast augmentation in the 1980s, earlobe reduction surgery in 2018, and a hip replacement in 2022 that she described as “very scary.”

The holiday gathering appeared to exclude other Kardashian-Jenner siblings, including Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, though no explanation was provided.

Kendall recently told People that this year’s family Christmas Eve celebration would again be smaller than in previous years. She said,



“Usually, they're kind of these blowouts for the last, like, since I was born. But we're doing a smaller one again this year, and I'm really happy about it. And so it'll be cozy vibes.”



Stay tuned for more updates.