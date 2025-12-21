“Kylie’s house is 100% haunted”: The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner claims that Kylie Jenner’s mansion is haunted

The Kardashians (Image via Hulu)

The Kardashian star, Kylie Jenner, made a shocking revelation, stating that her mansion feels haunted. Kylie opened up about some paranormal occurrences in her house during the December 18 episode of The Kardashians.

The business mogul further explained how she often wakes up to things falling in her room. Her sister, Kendall, is also scared and refuses to sleep over.

“Kylie’s house is 100% haunted," Kendall said. "I walk into her room, and I get chills, or I’d feel like someone was behind me. Like, I couldn’t do it.”

The Kardashians’ alum Kylie seeks help from her family to solve paranormal activities

The beauty mogul is pretty convinced that there is a spirit at her house who is playing tricks on her at night. She told her mother, Kris Jenner and friend Scott Disick about it, while seeking their help.

“I have a situation. My house is like, very haunted, and I need your help. So it started with just bangs — bangs in the walls.”

Kris then inquired by asking whether it’s “like a pot and a pan banging or “like a knock on the door.” Disick also weighed in on the conversation as he suggested that it might be “a pipe that’s broken.” However, Kylie said that it is not any of these reasons.

“No, it’s like if someone maybe fell or something. And they happen randomly. It’s either a bang night or it’s not a bang night,” she said. “When I’m sleeping, I’ll wake up to things falling in my bathroom, in my closet, like people can’t sleep over."

Kylie Jenner seeks advice from her good friend and makeup artist, Ariel Tejada

After talking to her sisters and mother, Kylie called her friend Ariel while explaining the whole situation to her. She said,

“Oh, my god. You mean I left at 3 a.m. because I was terrified of things knocking in the ceiling?” Think we should have a sleepover and get rid of the ghost.”

Scott Disick later asked Kylie about the next step. Kylie gave a mischievous smile and suggested that they should have a sleepover and get rid of the ghost. Scott, Khloé and Kris Jenner have a sleepover at Kylie’s house. Scott bought some equipment and said:

"I am ready to bust some ghosts. This is a little spooky."

Kylie responded,

“It’s always like that. I swear.”

Scott, Khloé and Kris had a sleepover at Kylie's place. They shared some paranormal stories, and Kris Jenner mentioned that Khloé’s son, Tatum, has a special connection with her late ex-husband. Kylie brought up a "recent memory involving her hairstylist and good friend, Jesus, who died unexpectedly at age 34 in February." Khloé concluded:

“The ghost did not show up for us tonight, but what he did for us is bring us all together. So, I know you’re gone, but thank you for that parting gift.”

Watch all the new episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu on Thursdays. Stay tuned for more updates.