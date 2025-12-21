When will the second part of Ghosts season 5 release? Details analyzed

Image: ghostscbs

CBS’s spooky sitcom comedy, Ghosts, is now heading into its usual Christmas and New Year's holidays and is set to return with its steady schedule in February 2026. The two-and-a-half-month hiatus for the show has no specific reason, as TV shows normally take mid-season breaks. The mid-finale episode of Ghosts season 5 has left viewers on a cliffhanger, making them eager to know what lies ahead in the world of spirits and Sam’s journey.

Ghosts season 5 will be back on-screen from February 26, 2026, on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET. This is sad news for fans, but on December 18, 2025, the creators gave a treat by releasing two episodes at once before going on a two-month break. The episode “It’s A Wonderful Christmas Carol” (Part I and II) aired on December 18, giving fans a double Christmas special. The story focused on Sam’s interview, her visit to a world where life without ghosts was imagined, and the yearly Christmas ghost possession, ending with a cliffhanger where Patience introduces “The Others” to Trevor.

When will Ghosts season 5 return on CBS?

No new episodes of Ghosts season 5 will air on CBS in January 2026, as the show is scheduled to begin with its new episodes from February 26, 2026, at the same time slot, 8:30 p.m. ET /7:30 p.m. CT.

According to reports by Geeksided, the delay is due to CBS not wanting to compete with the Winter Olympics, which will air on NBC. CBS decided to wait until the Olympics end on February 22 before bringing back its main shows. They could have shown episodes in early February before the Olympics, but then they would have to stop the shows again, which could confuse viewers.

Cliffhanger and plot of the mid-finale episode of Ghosts season 5: Explained

In Ghosts Season 5, Episodes 9 and 10, the story follows Sam as she prepares for an important interview while dealing with the chaos caused by the yearly Christmas possession by the Woodstone Spirits, and this time, Flower takes over her body. At the start, Sam is possessed by Flower and goes for her vampire book interview. Because of Flower’s personality, Sam gives funny and awkward answers on national television. She feels embarrassed and begins to think that her ability to see ghosts has become a curse in her life.

As every year, Carol, who grants wishes during Christmas, hears Sam’s feelings. Carol shows her an alternate world where Sam cannot see ghosts. In this world, Sam’s life feels incomplete, and her marriage also changes. She is shown using a dating app and getting involved with Trevor instead of being with Jay. This makes Sam realize how important ghosts are in her real life and how they care for her in their own ways. She understands that her life is happier with them and wishes to regain her powers, which Carol grants.

When Sam returns to the real world, Carol explains that Sam never truly entered an alternate reality. It was actually the effect of Gabe’s Christmas candies, which stopped the ghosts from fully controlling her body and caused the dream-like experience. Sam then goes back to finish her interview. Although Flower is still inside her, the ghosts and Jay help Sam break free from the possession, and she completes the interview calmly without any chaos.

However, one problem remains. Trevor embarks on a perilous romance with Patience, a strict Puritan ghost. The episode ends by hinting that this relationship could lead to serious trouble, which viewers will see when Ghosts Season 5 returns on February 26.