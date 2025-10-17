Ghosts season 5 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

The CBS sitcom Ghosts, adapted from the BBC’s hit series by creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, returned for its fifth season on October 16, 2025, delivering its signature mix of humour and heart.

New episodes air Thursdays at 8:30 pm ET on CBS, promising spectral chaos and emotional depth. Renewed through Season 6, Ghosts continues to charm with its 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings for Seasons 2 and 3.

Starring Rose McIver as Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay Arondekar, the show follows the couple as they transform the inherited Woodstone Manor into a bed and breakfast, only to find it haunted by a lively cast of ghosts from across centuries.

Sam, after a near-death experience can see and interact with spirits like Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), a Viking explorer; Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), a Prohibition-era singer; Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), a Revolutionary War officer; Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), the manor’s former lady; Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), a Lenape storyteller; Flower (Sheila Carrasco), a 1960s hippie; Pete (Richie Moriarty), a 1980s scout leader and Trevor (Asher Grodman), a 2000s stockbroker.

Season 4’s cliffhanger left Jay’s soul at risk after a deal with the devilish Elias (Matt Walsh).

Ghosts season 5 episode guide:

Episode No. Title Air Date Episode 1 "Soul Custody" October 16, 2025 Episode 2 "Viking Wedding" October 23, 2025 Episode 3 "Halloween 5: The Mummy" October 30, 2025 Episode 4 "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" November 6, 2025 Episode 5 TBA November 13, 2025 Episode 6 TBA November 20, 2025 Episode 7 TBA November 27, 2025

Last season’s cliffhanger and what to expect in Ghosts season 5:

Season 4 of Ghosts ended with a devilish twist: Jay, unaware of the consequences, struck a deal with Elias Woodstone, a ghost turned demonic soul-collector, putting his soul in peril. The finale, “The Devil Went Down to Woodstone,” saw Sam and the ghosts scramble to save Jay while Alberta and Pete’s kiss marked a turning point in their evolving romance.

Patience, a volatile Puritan ghost with the power to make walls bleed, emerged as a disruptive force after centuries trapped underground, setting up new tensions. Isaac’s mentorship of Patience and Sasappis’s dreamy interventions added layers to the manor’s dynamics.

Season 5 dives into these threads where Sam and Jay confront Elias to save Jay’s soul, Isaac helps Patience navigate her insecurities, and Pete and Alberta grapple with their feelings. Thorfinn is facing a crisis over a misplaced bookcase that threatens his big speech, while Sam and Jay tackle a customer service ordeal. A mummy ghost for spooky chaos promises fresh antics.

Viewers can anticipate further exploration of the ghosts' backstories, such as Hetty's Irish heritage, Sasappis' dream-weaving abilities, and Thorfinn's Viking pride, alongside Sam and Jay's efforts to keep the bed and breakfast afloat. With great praise and a knack for combining, the fifth season will continue to bring more shocking supernatural surprises, from funny rivalries to tearful goodbyes, as the Woodstone Team begins to explore love, loss and the afterlife.

Watch Ghosts season 5 on CBS Thursdays at 8:30 pm ET, or stream full episodes the following day on Paramount+ Essential.

Stay tuned for more such updates!