The Last Frontier season 1 episode 10 (finale) ending explained: Did Sidney and Havlock succeed in exposing Bradford?

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 10 was the finale episode of the first season, and it left a few loose threads, possibly hinting at a continuation of its storyline. The episode begins right where the previous one ended, with viewers wondering what Sidney and Havlock’s plan is to expose Bradford.

Bradford rushes to the Nenana Hydroelectric Dam, thinking Sidney is going to release the Archive 6 from there, but Sidney and Havlock are actually ready for her. They brought Bradford to the dam on purpose. Havlock has also gathered other operatives who were betrayed and used by Bradford under the Atwater Protocol. Upon having the upper hand, Sidney rushed into the control room to release the files.

What happened to Bradford in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 10

Bradford attempts to act innocent, claiming that the entire mission was only to protect America and that she never had any personal motives. But while talking, she suddenly stabs one of Havlock’s operatives and escapes. She runs after Sidney, and the file upload is already 71% complete, but Bradford quickly shuts off the power. She then grabs an axe and attacks Sidney.

As the fierce waters roar below, their showdown atop the dam becomes a nerve-wracking fight for survival, leaving audiences unsure who will go over the edge. Bradford stabs Sidney, leaving her badly hurt. In the end, Sidney manages to grab the drive from Bradford’s jacket and kicks her off the dam while she is still hanging on.

Sidney’s hands start slipping, too, but Havlock arrives just in time to help. Frank also learns where they are and rushes in to save Sidney. She tells Havlock to take control of the situation and escape. Havlock trusts Frank to look after her and tries to get away, but Frank chases him, and somehow Havlock manages to escape by using his words cleverly and talking about Frank’s “little secret.”

Sidney’s condition becomes severe, and the local medical help is not enough, so Frank uses a dog sled and then a local truck to get her to the hospital. Many people don’t want to help Sidney because they believe she is responsible for all the chaos. But for Frank, saving lives always comes first, and he also cares about Sidney because he understands her painful past.

With Bradford gone, Havlock also framed his death so that the authorities would stop looking after him. He staged a car crash using a burned body that looks like him, even with the same missing tooth, making the marshals feel Havlock is gone.

Is Archive 6 released

When Sidney is taken to the hospital, Frank takes charge of Archive 6. He wants to fix everything. Sidney risked her life to expose Bradford and the others in the CIA who were hurting innocent people for political gain. Frank gives the drive to a man named Ted. We don’t learn much about him, but it seems he is a powerful political figure who will look into the files and possibly start a full investigation into the CIA.

However, the finale does not reveal what happens next. Will Ted support Frank, or betray him? Is the drive safe with him, or did Frank trust the wrong person?

Frank and Sidney talk honestly about all that happened. He makes her understand that she is not a monster, even if Bradford tried to make her feel like one. Sidney only wanted to do the right thing, but one mistake led to another. She never meant for innocent people in Fairbanks to get hurt, but her plan failed when she discovered the JPAT plane was involved with dangerous criminals.

After she begins to recover, Sidney is taken into custody. The CIA will not forgive her easily, but she still has one hope: Havlock. At the end of the episode, just when Frank finally tries to move forward and leave his painful past behind, he receives a call. Havlock is alive and already working to help Sidney escape. Sidney smiles, hinting that her husband has a smart plan to save her. Frank, who tried to start fresh, will likely be pulled back into chaos in the second season if Apple TV officially renews the show.