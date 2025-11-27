What time does The Last Frontier season 1 episode 10 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Jason Clarke, Tait Blum and Simone Kessell attend Apple TV+'s "The Last Frontier" World Premiere at Regal Union Square on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 10 (finale) is set to premiere on December 5, 2025, on Apple TV at 12 a.m. ET. Episode 9, “Converge,” dropped a bit early on November 26, 2025, which saw Bradford arriving in Fairbanks to take control of the case. However, Frank shut her down when he learned the truth and what her secret is in Archive 6. Havlock explained to Frank to get to Sidney first before Bradford, as she is in Fairbanks not to arrest Scofiled, but also to eliminate her, thereby digging the truth forever.

The story starts with a JPAT plane crashing in Alaska, which allows all the fugitives on board to escape. At first, it seems to be a well-coordinated plan by the CIA. Still, further in the episodes, it is revealed that Scofield planned everything: the plane crash, the theft of Archive 6, and all the chaos happening across the Alaskan wilderness due to the escaped fugitives. She originally thought the plane was only transporting Havlock and didn’t realize she was putting so many lives at risk. However, even after everything that has happened, her main goal remains the same: to expose Bradford and bring down the agency.

Release date of The Last Frontier season 1 episode 10

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 10 is set to premiere on December 5, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET. The tenth episode is titled “Everything Trying.’’ The show is exclusive to Apple TV and releases a new episode weekly on every Friday. The first two episodes were released on their premiere day (October 10, 2025), and then they started to follow a weekly release schedule.

Release timing of The Last Frontier episode 10 across various time zones is mentioned in the table below:

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, December 4, 2025 9 p.m. Central Time Thursday, December 4, 2025 11 p.m. Eastern Time Friday, December 5, 2025 12 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time Friday, December 5, 2025 5 a.m. Central European Time Friday, December 5, 2025 6 a.m. Eastern European Time Friday, December 5, 2025 7 a.m. Indian Standard Time Friday, December 5, 2025 10:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time Friday, December 5, 2025 2 p.m.

How to watch The Last Frontier season 1?

The show is nearing its finale and is about to conclude its first season. All nine episodes are available to stream on Apple TV. For viewers who want to stream the show, it is available to watch on Apple TV. An active subscription plan is required, starting at $12.99/month. For new users, it even offers a 7-day free trial option.

Here’s a list of episodes that you can stream on Apple TV with an active subscription plan:

Episode 1-Blue Skies

Episode 2- Winds of Change

Episode 3- Country as F*ck

Episode 4- My Autumn's Done Come

Episode 5- Arnaq

Episode 6- The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie

Episode 7- Change of Time

Episode 8- L'air Perdu

Episode 9- Converge

Brief recap of The Last Frontier episode 9 and what to expect in the finale

Episode 9 of The Last Frontier begins with Bradford arriving in Alaska while Frank is tracking down Sidney. Sidney even calls Frank and warns him to stay out of her fight with Bradford, but it’s too late. Frank refuses to risk more innocent lives in Fairbanks; Sidney has already caused enough damage, and he is determined to stop her. But Frank isn’t the only one chasing her. Bradford wants to reach her first.

Sidney arrives at the dam, but Bradford, following the leads, came before, where the transmission of Archive 6 is about to happen. But the moment Havlock arrives and the look on Sidney’s face changes, it feels like the situation has flipped. It seems like Sidney and Havlock planned this, possibly discussing it in the prison van when Havlock gave her the copy of Archive 6.

Shutting down the “dead man’s switch” didn’t work for Jacqueline because Havlock was smarter and managed to take control of the database. Exposing Bradford is now more important than ever. She has been running illegal operations, hunting enemies, and eliminating her own agents. Bradford’s first target is sadly Sidney’s own father, but now she is ready to take revenge.

Speculations about the finale episode of The Last Frontier

As Havlock managed to escape from the command center, it is expected that both Havlock and Sidney have a master plan to expose Bradford. However, Bradford has a whole team standing and pointing guns at the duo; they could still have something so strong against her that it could turn the tables. It will be interesting to see in the finale episode how Archive 6 is leaked and what the endgame is for Bradford, Sidney and Havlock.

Frank still hopes to bring justice to the people, families and children who were affected by this whole mess. He doesn’t want his town to suffer because of someone’s cruel plan, but in the end, it did. And the biggest betrayal came from Sidney, the same person who had been helping him solve cases from the beginning. Now the question is: will Sidney and Havlock surrender to the authorities, or will they escape and live their happy life in Goa? If yes, then it might continue the story in a possible second season (if it gets officially approved).

Meanwhile, Frank’s personal life has fallen apart. Luke and Sarah have left home after learning the truth about how their daughter died. So, will they forgive him and begin a new chapter of their lives, or will the finale end on a cliffhanger? It is yet to be seen on December 5, 2025.