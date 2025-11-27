Why is General Hospital not airing today (November 27, 2025)? Explained

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital is not airing a new episode on Thursday, November 27, 2025, due to holiday programming changes. The long-running ABC soap has been pre-empted for Thanksgiving Day coverage. Reruns fill the slot instead of a fresh installment.

The interruption continues on Friday as well, when ABC hands over daytime scheduling to college football broadcasts. This brief pause affects viewers expecting the Quartermaine Thanksgiving scenes to unfold this week, especially after recent storyline momentum.

The move follows a familiar holiday pattern across networks. While some soaps on CBS, including The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, are only partially impacted, General Hospital will be on a two-day pause.

General Hospital’s Thanksgiving Day schedule change explained

Every year around the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, General Hospital experiences a scheduling shift, and 2025 is no exception. On Thursday, November 27, 2025 and Friday, November 28, 2025, General Hospital will not air new episodes.

The Thursday slot is given over to holiday programming (reruns or specials), while Friday is reserved for sports coverage, primarily college football, which typically draws higher viewership than daytime soaps. This is a routine practice by ABC, designed to accommodate holiday events and sports broadcasts that disrupt the usual daytime lineup.

Many fans are eagerly awaiting the long-awaited Quartermaine family dinner. Until General Hospital returns, viewers can revisit earlier episodes or binge on streaming platforms.

When will General Hospital return with new episodes

According to the latest schedule, General Hospital is set to resume on Monday, December 1, 2025. In this episode, Willow Tait struggles with doubts as she prepares to marry Drew Cain. Though Drew insists their wedding day will be perfect, Willow’s nerves tell another story.

Nina Reeves steps in with a bold offer. If Willow wants out, Nina promises to help her leave immediately. The ceremony moves forward, but the question remains. Will Willow go through with it?

At the Quartermaine mansion, Thanksgiving chaos unfolds in the kitchen. Brook Lynn scolds Chase. Meanwhile, Gio opens the door to an unexpected guest, hinting at a surprise arrival.

Elsewhere, Nathan West questions a suspect in the Drew shooting case. Curtis Ashford could be under renewed scrutiny. Jordan reflects on gratitude before the day takes a tense turn.

At the hospital, Isaiah makes a sacrifice, likely covering for someone. Portia is caught off guard by his presence. Stella urges restraint in the event of a possible revenge plot. Trina is stunned by shocking news at dinner, possibly connected to Portia’s secret.

Recent developments on General Hospital

Over the past week, General Hospital has delivered many twists that set the stage for a dramatic return. One major storyline surrounds the death of Professor Henry Dalton. Jenz Sidwell shot him. He ultimately framed Laura Collins when the corpse was found in her car.

As a result, Laura now faces not only criminal suspicion but a swirl of political and personal peril, especially given her public role and recent election.

At the same time, relationships in Port Charles are constantly evolving. The love triangle revolving around Willow Tait, Drew Cain and Michael Corinthos took a major turn. Drew surprised Willow with a marriage proposal, but Michael’s crumbling alibi and a few other challenges threaten to derail their plans.

Meanwhile, investigators and family members, including Jason Morgan and others, are scrambling to uncover truths behind Dalton’s murder, incriminating evidence and who might truly be pulling the strings.

Catch General Hospital on ABC.