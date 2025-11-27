Is Dollar General open on Thanksgiving 2025? Full list of Dollar store holiday hours for Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Five Below

AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 24: A Dollar Tree convenient store is seen on August 24, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Dollar Tree surpassed Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings, but dropped in shares as the company has reported that consumers are spending mostly on food an household essentials. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

​Thanksgiving 2025 falls on Thursday, November 27, and for many people, it’s a slow, cozy day at home with family and food. Because it’s a national holiday, a lot of offices and businesses stay closed so employees can enjoy the break. But not every store follows the same pattern. Some shops stay open for a few hours, while others shut down completely.

Dollar stores are usually the first choice when you need something last-minute, especially simple household items, small decorations, snacks, or basic cooking needs. So if you realize on Thanksgiving morning that you’ve run out of foil, paper plates, or napkins, you may want to know which stores are open.

Here is a clear and simple list of Dollar store hours for Thanksgiving Day 2025.

Are Dollar stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

It depends on the store.

Every Dollar store brand has its own holiday schedule. Some stay open with shorter hours, and some close fully for the day.

Below is the full list so you can quickly check where you can shop.

Dollar stores open on Thanksgiving 2025

Dollar General

Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (hours may vary)

Dollar General will be open for most of the day, which makes it one of the easiest places for last-minute shopping. Since timing can change from store to store, it’s better to check your nearest location before going.

Dollar Tree

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dollar Tree will also be open, but only until the evening. If you need affordable party items, gift bags, disposable plates or small décor pieces, this store is a good option. Just reach before they close early.

Family Dollar

Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (timings may vary)

Family Dollar will be open with reduced hours. Many stores will close earlier than usual so their staff can spend time with their families.

Dollar stores closed on Thanksgiving 2025

Five Below

Five Below will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day. They usually reopen early the next morning for Black Friday deals.

Helpful tip for last-minute shoppers

If you run out of something while cooking or preparing for guests, these Dollar store hours can make your day easier. But if you need more than basic items, some big stores like Walmart, Target or local supermarkets also follow special holiday schedules.

Checking store hours in advance can save you time, stress, and unnecessary last-minute driving around.