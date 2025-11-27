How to watch Kevin Hart: Acting My Age? Streaming details explored

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Comedian Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Kevin Hart's stand-up comedy special Acting My Age premiered on Netflix on November 24, 2025, as his fifth project with the streamer and ninth Comedy Special. Directed by frequent collaborator Leslie Small, who also helmed Hart's Irresponsible (2019) and Zero F**ked Up (2020), the special was co-written by Hart with Joey Wells and Harry Ratchford.

Filmed during a live show in Miami, it runs 1 hour 6 minutes and carries a TV-MA rating for language and adult themes. Hart, now 45 and father to four children from two marriages, takes centre stage as the only cast member, delivering a high-energy set laced with physical comedy and impressions.

The plot centres on his midlife navigation from failed attempts at intimacy aids like ED pills, sudden workout injuries that leave him sidelined to the nonstop demands of parenting teens and toddlers.

He points at the awkward family dinners including a heartfelt story about his nephew's coming out, travel blunders on private jets and jabs at celebrity peers like Michael Jordan's fashion fails and underachieving kids.

Hart questions if turning 40 means ditching the party life for dad duties, blending raw vulnerability with his rapid-fire style to poke at ageing's absurdities.

Critics offer mixed takes, with IMDb rating of 6.1/10, the show is a must-watch for all Kevin Hart fans.

Kevin Hart’s Acting My Age streaming details explored:

Acting My Age streams exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

No additional release schedule. A standard Netflix subscription unlocks it, including the ad-supported tier at lower cost.

Runtime sits at 66 minutes, rated TV-MA for adult themes like sexual content and language.

Trailers are live on Netflix's site and YouTube for a quick preview.

Inside Kevin Hart’s new comedy special Acting My Age

Hart kicks off with a nod to his grown-up entrance backed by a string quartet that he quickly mocks for clashing with his vibe. Then he dives into erectile dysfunction tales that escalate from pill-popping disasters to wife impressions gone wrong.

Family segments shine brightest as he recounts orchestrating a surprise outing for his nephew's coming-out moment, turning potential awkwardness into a win and the daily grind of corralling his blended crew, from teen eye-rolls to toddler tantrums that test his patience.

Fitness fails get physical gags, like mimicking a gym strain that sidelines him for weeks, while travel stories roast luxury perks that still flop, like jet lag hitting harder post-40. Celeb roasts add bite, Jordan's "sad" kids and wardrobe get eviscerated—tying into Hart's insider-outsider lens on fame.

Fans call it vintage Hart with fresh maturity; making it a quick binge for relatable midlife chuckles.

