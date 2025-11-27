All's Fair season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Image: Instagram/allsfaironhulu

Ryan Murphy’s legal drama on Hulu, All’s Fair season 1, is all about a group of women divorce attorneys who have ditched the male-dominated firms and have started their new chapter with a new law firm in LA. Following their practice, these smart women handle high-profile and messy divorce cases, full of secrets, betrayals, and scandals. While solving the cases, they have their own messiness and personal issues to deal with. All’s Fair season 1 episode 7 is set to premiere on December 2, 2025, on Hulu at 12 a.m. PT.

Each episode shows the women taking on challenging and sometimes scandalous divorce cases. Some cases involve cheating husbands, hidden secrets, and family betrayals. We see their friendships, rivalries, romantic relationships, and struggles to balance work and life.

The show stars Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant. Her team of women lawyers includes Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson, Niecy Nash-Betts as Emerald Greene, and Glenn Close as Dina Standish. Teyana Taylor plays Milan, who is in a relationship with Chase. Matthew Noszka plays Chase Munroe, Allura’s husband and the father of Milan’s baby. Sarah Paulson plays Carrington Lane, Chase’s lawyer, who wants revenge on Allura because of their past conflict.

Release date of All’s Fair season 1 episode 7

All’s Fair season 1 episode 7 is set to premiere on December 2, 2025, on Hulu. The seventh episode is titled “Letting Go.” The show consists of 10 episodes and is exclusive to Hulu, releasing new episodes weekly on every Tuesday. The first three episodes were released on their premiere day (November 4, 2025), and then they started to follow a weekly release schedule. Seventh episode drops this Tuesday at 12 a.m. PT.

Episode count of All’s Fair season 1 explored and know how to stream it

The show has 10 episodes, and it’s already halfway through its first season. So far, six episodes have been released, and all of them are available to stream on Hulu. In some countries, you can add Hulu to a Disney+ subscription to watch the show. Viewers in India can watch it on JioHotstar. The first season will end with the finale on December 23, 2025.

You need an active subscription to watch All’s Fair season 1:

Hulu (With Ads): $6.99/month

Hulu Premium: $9.99/month

Disney+ & Hulu Bundle: $7.99/month

Disney+ & Hulu Bundle Premium: $10.99/month

Here’s the full episode guide of All’s Fair season 1

Episode Title Release date and day Episode 1 Pilot Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Episode 2 When We Were Young Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Episode 3 I Want Revenge Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Episode 4 Everybody Dance Now Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Episode 5 This Is Me Trying Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Episode 6 Divorce Is Like a Death Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Episode 7 Letting Go Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Episode 8 TBA Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Episode 9 TBA Tuesday, December 9, 2025

A brief recap of All’s Fair season 1 episode 6

Before episode seven comes out, here’s a quick recap of what happened in episode six. Episode six focused on Allura and Chase Munroe, who were supposed to present their demands to the judge and settle their divorce before going to court.

Chase cheated on Allura with Milan, who is now pregnant. Meanwhile, Allura’s rival, Carr, wanted to win the case by nullifying the prenup so she could take over the law firm. Allura had illegally implanted the last two embryos, which damaged shared property, and Carr planned to use this against her. Allura also forgot to mention one of her assets in the prenup, which made the case even worse for her.

But Emerald stepped in to help. Dinah had to leave because of an emergency with her husband, so Emerald took over. Using her contacts in law enforcement, she got dash-cam footage from a police officer who once stopped Carr for speeding and drunk driving. In the video, Carr was so drunk she didn’t realize she was confessing her sexual relationship with Chase and saying she wanted to destroy Allura.

This exposed Carr’s vulnerable and messy side. She even stood on the table, shouting at Allura and calling her “infertile,” in front of the judge. Later, Emerald tried to calm things down, and they managed to settle their issues. Allura won the case, Chase realized his mistakes, and Dinah’s husband’s health got worse, leading her to spend her final moments with him.