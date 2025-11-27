A comprehensive list of all the stores open/close on Thanksgiving 2025

A Best Buy employee loads a TV into a customers car on Black Friday in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2017. Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving and kicks off the holiday shopping season, as retailers lure shoppers with reduced prices. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Thanksgiving 2025 keeps most big box doors shut while online carts stay busy. Thanksgiving 2025 shoppers will find Walmart, Target, Costco, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Home Depot and similar chains closed, with their Black Friday discounts pushed to apps and websites.

A mix of grocery stores, dollar stores, fast food chains and a few gyms stay open on shortened holiday schedules for last-minute runs. This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 27, with most stores shifting in-person shopping to Black Friday on November 28.

Thanksgiving 2025 store hours at a glance

Most national retailers stay closed on Thanksgiving 2025, while essential and convenience-leaning chains open for limited hours. The table below sums up the big picture before category-level detail.

Category Thanksgiving 2025 status Typical hours pattern Notes Big box retail Closed All day closed Walmart, Target, Costco closed nationwide Groceries Mixed Morning to mid afternoon Kroger, WinCo, Stater Bros operate short hours Food service Mixed Franchise based Drive thrus more likely to open Gyms Mostly closed Limited or closed App based schedules only

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving 2025

On Thanksgiving 2025, many pure grocery chains will keep reduced hours while multi-use giants close. Walmart, Target, Costco, Aldi, Publix, Lidl, Trader Joe’s and Sam’s Club stay dark while Kroger banners, Food Lion, Wegmans, Sprouts, and Whole Foods open for part of the day. Use this table as a quick starting point and confirm local hours.

Chain group Thanksgiving 2025 status Typical hours Notes Kroger and banners Open limited Morning to around 4 p.m. Includes Ralphs, Smith’s, Fry’s Whole Foods Open limited Around 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed in MA, ME, RI Wegmans Open limited Morning to around 4 p.m. Bakery and deli open Food Lion Open limited Around 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southeast only Sprouts Open limited Around 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Natural foods focus Big box grocers Closed All day closed Walmart, Target, Costco, Aldi, Publix, Trader Joe’s

Is WinCo open on Thanksgiving 2025?

WinCo remains one of the more accessible options on Thanksgiving 2025, yet runs a much shorter day than usual. Most stores open in the morning and close around mid-afternoon before resuming normal hours on Black Friday. This table covers the core pattern.

Detail Thanksgiving 2025 info Notes Store status Open then early close One of the few value grocers open Typical hours Morning to 3 p.m. Varies slightly by region Black Friday Reopens 7 a.m. Returns to near normal hours

Is Stater Bros open on Thanksgiving 2025?

Stater Bros supermarkets in Southern California are scheduled to open on Thanksgiving 2025 with a compressed schedule. Many locations follow an early morning to late afternoon window and extend hours the day before to handle bulk holiday shopping. Use the table below as a simple guide.

Detail Thanksgiving 2025 info Notes Store status Open reduced hours Southern California only Typical hours About 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prepared meal trays available Pre holiday day Extended Wednesday hours For bulk grocery shopping

Is Dollar Tree open on Thanksgiving 2025?

Dollar Tree stores generally open on Thanksgiving 2025 with shorter hours so shoppers can grab paper goods, snacks and basic pantry items. Hours are set by local management, which makes quick verification important. The table summarizes the usual approach.

Chain Thanksgiving 2025 status Typical hours Notes Dollar Tree Open reduced Around 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Household and pantry items Dollar General Open mostly normal Around 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Extended evening hours Family Dollar Open reduced Around 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some locations close earlier

Clothing stores open on Thanksgiving 2025

Most clothing and department stores stay closed on Thanksgiving 2025 and shift their effort into extended Black Friday openings. Shoppers should plan apparel or gift trips for Wednesday or Friday while leaning on online offers during the holiday itself. The table highlights the overall stance.

Store type Thanksgiving 2025 status Notes Department stores Closed Macy’s, Kohl’s nationwide Off price chains Closed T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods Sporting and home Closed Dick’s, Home Depot Shopping malls Mostly closed Reopen early Friday

Fast food open on Thanksgiving 2025

Fast food and casual chains are mixed on Thanksgiving 2025 since many locations are franchise-operated. McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, Starbucks, Dunkin and several diners often open with shorter hours while some casual dining brands close entirely. This table keeps the split clear.

Restaurant type Thanksgiving 2025 pattern Notes Fast food chains Many open reduced hours McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, Dunkin Coffee chains Mixed Starbucks varies by outlet Diners Many open Denny’s, IHOP, Waffle House Casual dining Often closed Olive Garden, Chili’s, Red Robin

Gyms open on Thanksgiving 2025

On Thanksgiving 2025, many national gyms will adjust strongly or close outright. Planet Fitness clubs tend to be closed or run very short windows, and other chains rely on independent scheduling through apps. Use the table as a basic orientation before checking your specific club.

Gym type Thanksgiving 2025 status Notes Planet Fitness Mostly closed Check local club app Large fitness chains Reduced hours LA Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness Local gyms Mixed Owner decision based

Does USPS deliver on Thanksgiving 2025?

USPS treats Thanksgiving 2025 as a full federal holiday with no counter service and no regular mail routes. Only Priority Mail Express delivers under time-critical terms, and private carriers scale back as well. The table below outlines the main delivery changes.

Service Thanksgiving 2025 status Notes USPS retail Closed No counter service USPS mail delivery No regular delivery Except Priority Mail Express FedEx UPS Closed standard service Critical services only

Liquor stores open on Thanksgiving 2025

Liquor store rules on Thanksgiving 2025 depend on state law. Several blue law states keep package stores closed, while others let privately owned shops open under standard hours or light restrictions. Readers should confirm rules and local practice before heading out.

Region type Thanksgiving 2025 status Notes Blue law states Closed Massachusetts, Connecticut Flexible law states Many open California, Oregon Mixed markets County based Rules vary by city

Black Friday and online deals to know for Thanksgiving 2025

Even while doors stay shut on Thanksgiving 2025, most major retailers keep Black Friday pricing live on their websites and apps. Shoppers can place orders for delivery or in-store pickup once locations reopen. The table gives a quick view of how this plays out.

Retail group Thanksgiving 2025 approach Notes Big box retail Online only deals live Target, Walmart, Best Buy Electronics App and web deals only Early doorbusters active Specialty Select site only promos Limited time bundles

On Thanksgiving 2025, the U.S. stock market will be closed, with no trading on the NYSE or Nasdaq for the holiday. Most government services, banks, and major retailers will also remain shut, while select grocery stores and restaurants operate on limited schedules. With plans and errands mapped out, readers can focus on the day itself. The team wishes everyone a calm, safe, and satisfying Turkey Day spent exactly how they choose.

