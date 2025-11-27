Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (November 27 to December 5, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, Rachel, Brady and Chad of Days of Our Lives [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © Peacock]

Unexplained perils and risks loom on Days of Our Lives’ upcoming storyline in the backdrop of Thanksgiving togetherness. While Rachel’s confession rattles Brady, the latter is left torn between self-loathing, awe for Kristen and helplessness. Brady may soon learn more about his daughter and former spouse from Marlena. Elsewhere, the DiMera faction continues to face mysterious situations as danger befalls Chad.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives showed Rachel’s negative side exposed after she willfully tried to hurt Sarah for hugging her father. Meanwhile, EJ presented a gala to open the hospital wing in honor of Tom Horton. He had all Horton family members attend the gala, bringing Sami in town. However, Marlena suffered a health issue at the celebration.

After Tony was found missing, Kristen broke out of her prison to go inexplicably missing. Meanwhile, Kayla demanded a tour of EJ’s new lab. A gracious EJ took her to the lab where Dr. Rolf hid behind a cabinet and Kayla met former criminal, Mark Greene, working on a project alone.

Elsewhere, Stephanie’s mysterious stalker targeted Alex, although the latter miraculously escaped harm. And Chanel bonded well with newly adopted Tesoro AKA Trey on the long-running Peacock daily soap.

Days of Our Lives: Chad joins the DiMera crisis

Recently, Tony followed by Kristen were taken hostage and held inside the DiMera crypt. While the who’s and whys of this crisis is not yet clear, EJ is likely to know more than he is giving away. Meanwhile, Chad is busy fighting to keep his children with him while being committed to Cat. Although fighting Chad for the kids’ custody, Jennifer and Julie have extended a Thanksgiving invitation to him.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Chad will likely not make it to the above-mentioned dinner. Although initially, surprised and judgmental about his absence, the Hortons may soon find his absence worrisome. At the same time, Chad may find himself inside the DiMera crypt with his siblings.

Moreover, Kristen’s crypt digging is likely to bring up a surprise for them. Whether the DiMera siblings manage to fathom the mystery of their abduction and make it to freedom remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Rachel’s actions bring more surprises for Brady

On November 24, 2025, Brady learnt from his daughter that she had shot Uncle EJ, leaving him stunned. As he discussed the new revelation with Belle, he realized that Kristen knew the truth and sacrificed herself for their daughter. Brady currently feels torn. On one hand, Rachel’s repeated crimes such as shooting EJ and trying to harm Sarah point at Rachel’s mental health issue bordering on delinquency. This may necessitate a stay at Bayview.

On the other hand, he feels an awe for Kristen. As per the current reports, Kristen escaped prison and Brady may expect her to visit Rachel. However, he does not know that she is trapped in the DiMera crypt. Whether he worries about Kristen remains to be seen.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Brady may talk things out with Marlena only to find that she already knows about Rachel’s crime. The matriarch may also reveal that EJ knows the truth as well. She will likely reveal how Kristen was pushed by EJ to confess the crime to save Johnny and Rachel, while Marlena agreed to keep their secret.

Days of Our Lives: The Hernandez Thanksgiving dinner

Recently, Philip shoved Gabi to invite him to the Hernandez family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As Philip joins the family gathering, he may speak on loyalty in his Thanksgiving speech, while praising Gabi. That will likely leave Gabi uncomfortable since she was not loyal to the Kiriakis brothers when she worked for Titan.

If Philip discovers that Gabi had planted the recording device in collaboration with Tony, their new romance would come to an end. How soon her secret comes out remains to be seen.

Other story arcs on Days of Our Lives involve Stephanie’s stalker targeting Alex and peril looming on Theo in the coming weeks.

Tune in to Peacock every week day to catch the upcoming drama as Brady tries to wrap many facts around his head and the DiMera siblings try to make sense of their predicament.