What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 21, 2025

EJ DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 21, 2025, EJ tried to make peace with Belle on her birthday, but their tense past only made things worse. His visit with flowers turned into an argument about family, justice, and John’s death. Belle stood firm, telling him she wouldn’t be manipulated.

Elsewhere, Gabi and Philip’s affair caused more trouble in Salem. While they took risks for love, Xander and Theo clashed over business, and Abe and Paulina’s dinner ended in a fight about trust and parenting.

Meanwhile, Marlena hid her growing health worries. She told everyone she was fine, but her talk with Belle showed something was wrong. By the end of the day, new secrets formed, old wounds reopened, and Salem faced more drama ahead.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, October 21, 2025

EJ’s peace offering turns into confrontation

EJ showed up at Belle’s door with flowers for her birthday, hoping to make peace. But Belle wasn’t fooled; she knew he had another reason for visiting. EJ claimed he wanted to cheer her up after John’s death, but soon revealed he wanted her to prosecute Sophia Choi.

Belle got angry as EJ blamed Sophia for Johnny’s troubles. She reminded him that his own actions caused most of the damage and said she’d handle things her way. Thanking him briefly for the flowers, Belle shut the door, ending their tense talk.

Gabi and Philip’s affair heats up

Gabi and Philip’s romance was still going strong. After another passionate moment, Philip said being with her was worth the risk. But their fun ended quickly when Xander kept calling. At the Titan office, Xander grew angry, wondering where Philip had gone until Theo showed up.

Theo tried to ease the tension between the Kiriakis and DiMera families, but Xander doubted him. Still, Theo’s honesty surprised him, especially when he said Gabi was upset about not knowing he’d been made CEO. Moments later, Gabi and Philip arrived, acting casual. Gabi quickly covered, saying she was only surprised Tony hadn’t told her sooner, then pulled Theo aside to talk privately.

Gabi’s secret meeting with Theo

Outside the pub, Gabi asked Theo to stay quiet about Tony’s betrayal and the bug she planted in Xander’s office. Theo was unsure but agreed to keep her secret. Gabi apologized for doubting him as CEO, and he accepted, though he warned her about getting involved with Philip. Gabi ignored the warning and continued the risky affair.

Abe and Paulina’s argument turns emotional

Abe and Paulina met for a quiet meal in the town square, but things quickly turned tense. Abe accused her of betraying his trust by supporting Theo’s new job, saying she gave advice he never would have. Paulina defended herself, saying she only wanted to help Theo stand on his own.

Abe didn’t believe her. He worried Theo was too fragile after his breakup with Claire and that the DiMeras would take advantage of him. When Paulina tried to calm him, Abe’s anger grew. He said his real problem was her poor judgment, then walked away, leaving Paulina upset and regretful.

Marlena’s worrying signs

Marlena told Sarah about her session with Sophia, explaining that the young woman had suffered a breakdown and needed to be sent to Bayview. When Sarah asked about her health, Marlena brushed it off as grief, though her behavior suggested something was wrong.

Later, Marlena gave Belle flowers and noticed EJ’s bouquet nearby. When Sophia’s case came up, Marlena said it might take time for answers. Belle worried about her mom’s health, but Marlena promised she wasn’t going anywhere.

Days of Our Lives episode ended with several emotional moments. Sarah asked Xander to move back home as a guest, not realizing she might regret it. Gabi made up with Theo, then met Philip for another romantic night.

Meanwhile, Theo visited the DiMera mansion and played chess with EJ. EJ told him he trusted his leadership, and their game ended in a draw, much like Salem’s ongoing power struggles.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

