The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon struggles with Noah’s coma, Mariah is haunted by past fears, and Daniel faces a dilemma with Tessa

Sharon Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless airing on October 22, 2025, Sharon is trying to care for both her children. Noah is unconscious in Los Angeles and Mariah is heartbroken and struggling in Boston. Daniel faces a tough situation after an unexpected moment with Tessa makes him question their friendship.

As stress grows, Sharon leans on Nick for support while they deal with the worry and pain from Noah’s serious accident. Mariah becomes more upset when she is faced with painful memories and a haunting vision from her past. Daniel tries to help Tessa without crossing any lines, struggling between being kind and dealing with his growing feelings.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on October 22, 2025

Nick reassures Sharon while she feels guilty

At the Los Angeles hospital on The Young and the Restless, Sharon is facing a very hard situation. Noah is still in a coma after the crash and she feels helpless and guilty. At the same time, her daughter Mariah is struggling far away but Sharon knows she can’t leave Noah’s side. Feeling overwhelmed, she finally talks to Nick and tells him how torn she feels as a mother.

Nick listens and reassures Sharon that she is doing her best. He reminds her that their children need love and faith more than anything right now. Even with his comforting words, he is also worried. They still do not know who hit Noah and the unanswered questions weigh heavily on both of them. Their shared worry brings back old emotions as they hope their son will get better.

Noah’s double trouble and the search for answers

Noah is still very sick and his parents are worried not only about his health but also about what could happen next. The doctors think he might have brain damage. The hit-and-run driver has not been found which makes them even more worried.

Sharon and Nick also feel that Noah may have been keeping something from them before the accident. As they wait for news from the doctors, it looks like more secrets about Noah could be revealed soon.

Mariah’s haunting encounter with Ian Ward

In Boston, Mariah’s emotional struggle becomes even more intense. She has been feeling guilty and alone ever since Noah’s accident but now her mind brings back a familiar tormentor, Ian Ward.

Even though Ian is likely just in her imagination, his cruel words hurt Mariah a lot and force her to face old fears she thought she had gotten over. This moment shows her inner struggle and reminds her that the past still affects her even as she tries to move on with her life.

Daniel is in dilemma

Back in Genoa City, Daniel is surprised when Tessa suddenly kisses him. She is grieving and not fully in control, which leaves Daniel feeling confused. Because he values honesty and respect, he stops the kiss from going further. Still, he wonders what to do next. Should he keep his distance to avoid problems or stay close to support Tessa?

In tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless, he will have to deal with these mixed emotions and decide how to handle a friendship that is becoming more complicated.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.