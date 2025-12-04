The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 4 to 12, 2025): What to expect, major developments and more

Jack, Mitch and Victor from The Young and the Restless [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

The fight is on, on The Young and the Restless, as Victor Newman readies his plan to take down all his enemies. On one hand, he rushes to LA to help ruin Mitch AKA Matt and rescue his grandson. On the other hand, he prepares to attack Jabot while Adam creates a diversion by ruining the Abbott Communications launch party.

The past few weeks on The Young and the Restless have been tracking Noah’s predicament as the Newman scion survived a serious car crash, only to be abducted by Mitch Bacall. All the while, he kept his romantic involvement with Mitch’s wife, Sienna, a secret. As Sharon and Nick desperately tried to rescue him, Victor arrived on the scene and used Cane’s AI program to wipe away Mitch’s assets.

Elsewhere, Cane’s situation was precarious after Victor destroyed his wealth. To add to his problem, Phyllis and Lily fought over him while Cane was unsure about trusting Phyllis. Meanwhile, Jack made a frantic attempt to save his father’s company from the Newman patriarch’s evil attack. Whether he succeeds remains to be seen on the long-running CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless: Jack shares his plan

Recently, Jack realized the danger he faces from his enemy, Victor Newman, and the latter’s use of Cane’s AI program. As such, he shared his desperate attempt to save the business by making it offline, at the risk of losing their online customers. While worried about the massive loss to Jabot, no one in the Abbott family had a better suggestion.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will see Jack determined to put his plan into action. However, when he meets his good friend, Nikki, he may share his scheme. While he trusts Nikki, whether leaking the Jabot shutdown tactic to his enemy’s wife is a wise decision remains to be seen.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that Victor will learn about Jabot’s online shutdown and will plan another path of attack on his rival. Meanwhile, Jack’s wife, Diane and his son, Kyle, will continue to look for dirt on Victor to expose the Newman magnate. Whether they find any vital information or land in Victor’s trap remains to be seen.

The Young and the Restless: Victor has much on his plate

As mentioned before, Victor landed in LA to challenge Mitch and rescue his grandson. He also ruined Mitch’s assets to punish the culprit. Soon, Sharon and Nick may track Noah and save him from the park where they arrived. As the Newman members return home, Sienna will likely come with them. A destroyed Mitch AKA Matt Clark will likely chase the Newmans and his wife to Genoa City for revenge.

Since the Newmans may think Matt is defeated and out, they will likely not expect him to return to town anytime soon. The latter will ensure that he attacks the family when they least expect it. This leaves a door for drama and danger open for the family.

Meanwhile, the Newman patriarch has a massive plan to destroy the Abbotts. However, he may reconsider his strategy after he learns about Jack’s plan to go offline. As such, Cane’s AI program will be a waste for him. On the other hand, he falsely assured Cane about a possible buyout, which is unlikely to occur. How Cane reacts to his dire state remains to be seen.

The Young and the Restless: Michael and Lauren celebrate

It has been 20 years since Michael and Lauren tied the knot, and the couple is slated for an anniversary celebration. As is the tradition on The Young and the Restless, there may be a glittery party with friends and family trooping in with wishes for the couple. Moreover, the fans may revisit their past romances as the couple remembers their long relationship.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to watch Victor re-strategize his moves on Jack and Mitch in the upcoming episodes, every weekday on CBS.