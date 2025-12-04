Who is Rev. Phil Phaneuf? New York pastor reveals during church service she is undergoing gender transition and "giving up pretending to be a man"

Pastor Phil Phaneuf (Photo: Facebook/@Phil Phaneuf)

Reverend Phil Phaneuf is going viral after she announced during Sunday service that she was undergoing gender transition and giving up "pretending to be a man."

Phil Phaneuf has been a pastor at North Chili United Methodist Church in Rochester, New York, since 2019. The 51-year-old announced that she would go by she/her pronouns. However, she would not become a "pronoun police," saying that people supposedly do not misgender or mispronoun out of malice.

"The best way to put this is that I'm not becoming a woman, I'm giving up pretending to be a man... This is a process, and it may be shocking for some as to what this all means," Phaneuf said.

The pastor said that she was changing her name to Phillippa Faye Phaneuf, and for the past three months, she has been taking hormone replacement therapy. Phaneuf noted that her voice might change and go higher.

She then thanked the church members for never judging her on her appearance. At the time, someone from the crowd supported the pastor by saying "Amen." Rev. Phil Phaneuf insisted that her commitment to God and the ministry would not change, and she would become a "safer space" for those who feel marginalized.

NEW: New York pastor tells congregation that he is no longer a male and is undergoing gender transition to become a woman.



51-year-old Reverend Phil Phaneuf of North Chili United Methodist Church told his congregation he was "giving up pretending to be a man."



"Are my parents… pic.twitter.com/oPQ2xiCja9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2025

The viral pastor, whose previous name was Phil Phaneuf, shared that her parents did not support her decision to transition

The New York pastor revealed that her parents were not supportive, and they even called Phaneuf and instructed her to let the church members know that they did not accept the gender transition.

"Are my parents okay with this? Absolutely not. They texted me this morning, and they asked for me to tell you all that they do not support me. They have chosen their convictions and their beliefs over supporting their child," Phil Phaneuf said.

Phaneuf also mentioned that she was asexual and was not going to look for a partner in the future. She shared that it was okay for her to live this way.

According to the Daily Mail's December 3 report, the United Methodist Church lifted the ban on LGBTQ+ members being ordained. The church also recognized same-sex marriages by stating that they can be celebrated at UMC churches.

The portions that called homosexuality a sin in the Book of Discipline were also removed. Currently, UMC's website states that people of all sexualities are welcome in their churches.

The news outlet reached out to Phil Phaneuf, who shared that after the Sunday service, people have been "very affirming." She also noted that she would use The Savvy Ally, a book on LGBTQ people written by Jeannie Gainsburg, to educate the church members.

Meanwhile, netizens have started a discourse on Phil Phaneuf's sermon. Some Internet users commented under the video, bashing the pastor, while others supported her.

"Your parents can still love you but not the support the foolishness. And what they choose was Jesus over your lifestyle. You should step down as pastor," one YouTube user wrote.

"It's interesting how hostile and triggered some of the commenters on this video are. If you don't approve, nobody is forcing you to attend this church. But can't you show some basic decency and respect to a human being, even if you disagree with that human being's theology and personal choices?" another netizen added.

Stay tuned for more updates on Phil Phaneuf.