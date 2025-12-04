What did Trap Lore Ross say about NBA YoungBoy? YouTuber's "19 bodies" claim explored

NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Trap Lore Ross has claimed NBA Youngboy is allegedly connected to 19 murders. The YouTuber went through numerous Reddit threads, song lyrics, and connected the murder cases to the rapper. Notably, the 19 bodies claim is unverified, and as of now, it is only speculation.

Trap Lore Ross claimed the first "body" was rapper Gee Money or Garrett Burton. The 22-year-old was fatally shot in September 2022.

The content creator noted that NBA Youngboy and Gee Money fell out during the time Youngboy left the TBG Records label.

They had feuded by frequently dissing each other. The rappers often threatened to shoot each other. In his track Industry, Gee Money mentioned Youngboy's mother, sister, and late cousin Boozilla.

He also noted that somebody allegedly put a $100,000 bounty on his head. Next month, he was assassinated.

The YouTuber claimed the second "body" was 19-year-old Erneisha Barnes, who was shot dead in October 2017.

Barnes was allegedly the girlfriend of Hammer, a TMH gang member at the time. Youngboy had beef with Hammer and a fellow TMH member, Monkey.

POPULAR YOUTUBER TRAP LORE ROSS SAYS HE FOUND ALL 19 OF NBA YOUNGBOY’S ALLEGED BODIES AFTER SEARCHING FOR MONTHS‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/SgCihVH1jP — Poetik Flakko (@Poetikflakko) December 3, 2025

Trap Lore Ross then mentioned the deaths of Blvd. Quick, Javon Brown, Gyron Bang, Louis "Scoota" Cryer, Jason "Dutch" Nixon, Cornell McDuffey, Michael Riley, "True Bleeda" Donte Dorsey, Clifton Lindsey, Fredrick "Freethrow" Harris, "Dede Blanco" or Deonte Veal, TMeezy, Seven7hardaway, Sherwood Extendo, Jawan "Dutt" Alexcee, Harley Ken, and "Li Sage" Wilson.

The content creator claimed that the alleged feuds between gangs were the cause of the 19 deaths. He cited NBA Youngboy's lyrics to support his stance.

Meanwhile, Youngboy or Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was arrested and faced 63 charges for being involved in a prescription drug case in 2023.

He pleaded guilty in November 2024 and was ordered to serve 23 months in prison and 60 months on probation. He also paid a $200,000 fine.

NBA Youngboy was pardoned by Donald Trump this year

Gaulden was released on probation in April 2025. The President pardoned NBA Youngboy the next month. The rapper then thanked Donald Trump by releasing a statement on Instagram.

NBA Youngboy also thanked Pardon Czar Alice Marie Johnson and his attorney, Brittany K. Barnett.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building, as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this," the rapper stated.

The rapper has been living at his Utah residence since his release, under heavy security. He also went on his first tour after five years, the Make America Slime Again Tour, which concluded on November 12.

NBA Youngboy has not responded to the almost 2-hour-long video posted by Trap Lore Ross. The 19 bodies claim is unverified. However, netizens have started discussing the allegations.

Some X users claimed that the YouTuber was supposedly trying to frame the rapper.

Others believed the video and questioned why the police had not investigated the alleged murders of 19 people.

"And this is why I keep saying NBA YoungBoy is a snitch or working with the cops or FBI.. no way you gotten bodies and not in jail," one netizen wrote.

"They self snitch in the lyrics, on insta live, on Twitter. Not that hard to find the victims. What's concerning is the police. Why did they let ppl like King Von, YB, 051 Melly, etc roam the streets terrorising," another X user noted.

Stay tuned for more updates on Trap Lore Ross's video on NBA Youngboy.