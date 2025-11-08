Why was NBA Ddawg arrested? NBA YoungBoy's affiliate claims officers called "The Brave Team" are trying to frame him for murder

FRANKLIN PARK, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 12: Police tape blocks off an area as investigators collect evidence after a man crashed his vehicle after being fatally shot during a confrontation with ICE officers on September 12, 2025 in Franklin Park, Illinois. The Chicago area has seen a surge in ICE activity recently, part of the Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the area dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NBA Ddawg, an NBA YoungBoy affiliate, has recently taken to Instagram stories and claimed that certain officers are trying to frame him for murder. Ddawg posted a story in which he seemingly referred to an arrest that happened back in 2022 in connection to an alleged "high-speed" car crash.

He said,

"The group of officers who stalked me are known as The Brave Team (google them) they're either fired, under federal investigation, or have been arrested for breaking the law, violating civil rights, & etc."

According to Ddawg, the officers lied on him and tampered with the evidence as well. He claimed that the officers knew that the passenger opened the door even before the car "hit the side he was on." Ddawg claimed that officers instead suggested that the passenger flew out of the vehicle after being struck with the windshield.

NBA Ddawg urged people to avoid believing whatever was shown on mainstream media. He further highlighted that the officers were framing him on wrong allegations. In September 2022, Ddawg was arrested after accidentally killing his passenger in a single-car crash. According to reported jail records, charges like manslaughter and resisting an officer were filed against him.

NBA Ddawg claimed that he was threatened with a life sentence at the time

NBA Ddawg shared a follow-up story on Instagram in which he made further claims about the 2022 arrest. According to Ddawg, he went to the court with a paid lawyer and even handed over all the shreds of evidence to get the case dismissed. He added,

"I was threatened with a life sentence if I didn't take the time they offered. Everyone was scared to go up against the police. With me and my wife fighting them ourselves it made the most sense to take the deal than risk life."

According to NBA Ddawg, if he happened to walk to the trial, he would come across a bunch of "fake jurors." He also shared a few images that seemed to be of court documents that suggested the details about the accident. The record indicated that the passenger (apparently named Larry Harris) was thrown out of the vehicle after striking the front windshield.

The report suggested that "the front door was unlatched" during the time of the car crash. According to reports by WBRZ, NBA Ddawg was rushed to the hospital after the crash to treat the injuries caused during the crash that apparently killed the passenger. At the time, law enforcement officials also recovered items like a ski mask and weapons in the vehicle.

HipHopDx reports suggested that the 2022 arrest happened around the time when he was released from bond related to a separate incident. According to WBRZ, in 2012, at the age of only 14, he was detained for the murder of Derrick Marioneaux in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The victim's family claimed that the NBA associate was there to rob them and that they barely escaped the situation. Later, in 2018, Ddawg was accused of attempted murder related to a separate situation.

The recent claims by NBA Ddawg have been going viral on social media, with many reposting the Instagram stories.