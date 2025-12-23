"I don’t care about being kept out of the 'club'" - Laura Loomer responds to Jack Posobiec unfollowing her after she criticized Turning Point USA

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Attendees gather before the start of a Turning Point USA event at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) on November 10, 2025 in Berkeley, California. Two months after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was killed, the tour made a stop in California at UC Berkeley. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Turning Point USA's AmFest 2025 welcomed many speakers on stage at the Phoenix Convention Center over the weekend, one of whom was Jack Posobiec. In a part of his speech, Posobiec said to his audience:

"Are you going to let the violence and the anger and the division win? Or are you gonna stand together and be that coalition that Donald J Trump and Bobby Kennedy and Elon Musk and Charlie Kirk joined together in 2024?"

Posobiec's call for "denouncing the division" from AmFest's stage didn't seemingly appeal to Laura Loomer, who retweeted the video of his speech on X, calling it "a way for some TPUSA speakers to make us hold hands with despicable people who will cost us the election".

Sometimes you have to draw a line in the sand and say “No, the person on stage who is telling Americans we are disgusting for not wanting to embrace Islam” is not someone I want to unite with.



No, I don’t want to giggle with @megynkelly in a fire side chat about how Candace… https://t.co/qVwIUsuJq3 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 23, 2025

Loomer's retweet might or might not have influenced Jack Posobiec into unfollowing her over the social media platform, which was soon shared all over X. It was also retweeted by Laura herself, who suggested that TPUSA speakers like Jack Posobiec and Megyn Kelly were brainwashing "American youth into Jewish people and Christian Zionists," which is why she didn't want to "unite" with them.

Laura concluded her lengthy tweet with:

"I’m not going to turn a blind eye to a digital Pogrom that is quickly turning into real world physical violence and death. I don’t care about being kept out of the “club”. We need to have people who stand on principles with moral clarity. I am one of those people. If I have to stand alone, so be it. This is getting to be very dangerous."

In a subsequent tweet, Laura Loomer also called Charlie Kirk a "gatekeeper," adding that the pretense that his company, TPUSA, was "welcome to everyone" was a lie.

​ Erika Kirk endorsed JD Vance as the next US President at AmFest

🚨 ERIKA KIRK at AmericaFest: "We are going to get my husband's friend J.D. Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible!" pic.twitter.com/9bvbACLs39 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 19, 2025

The 2025 AmFest was the first annual Turning Point USA event that Charlie Kirk wasn't present to lead. In his place, his wife and the current CEO of the company, Erika Kirk, rose to the occasion and took to the stage to welcome the attendees last week.

In her welcome speech, Erika brought up the statistics of the company's growth in the last three months, claiming more than 1 million students had since joined their organization.

Then speaking about their upcoming vision, Kirk said that TPUSA would ensure that President Trump's party - the Republican Party - stayed in power in the Congress for the rest of his term, adding:

"We're going to get my husband's friend, JD Vance, elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible!"

Besides Erika Kirk, among the other notable speakers at the fest were JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, Tom Homan, Tulsi Gabbard, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.