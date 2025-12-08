Laura Loomer calls for Milo Yiannopoulos' deportation, branding him an "illegal alien" who is living with former American Apparel CEO Dov Charney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 29: Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a press conference on November 29, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Yiannopoulos is in Australia for his Troll Academy Tour. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Laura Loomer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a lengthy tweet in which she called Milo Yiannopoulos an "illegal alien." Further in the tweet, she accused Milo of doing Marjorie Taylor Greene's "dirty work." Loomer tagged ICE, amongst others, calling for deporting Milo.

In the tweet, Laura Loomer continued by claiming that Milo Yiannopoulos was in a "sham marriage" with a man named John. Loomer wrote,

"Milo Yiannopoulos is allegedly an illegal alien who is living in California with Dov Charney when he’s not living inside the Rome, Georgia residence of @mtgreene doing her dirty work."

Loomer accused Milo of spreading lies about Charlie Kirk and attacking Trump and wrote,

"Milo is allegedly a visa overstay who is violating @StateDept policy by pushing out Holocaust denial and interfering in our elections by attacking Donald Trump and spreading malicious lies about Charlie Kirk, his wife, and @bennyjohnson."

At one point in the tweet, Laura wrote that she felt Milo has been lying about having cancer and that he's a "notorious drug addict." According to Laura Loomer, Milo was fired for expressing "pro-pedophile" remarks. She concluded the tweet by writing that she was eager to tell immigration officials his address and also provide a witness testimony.

The tweet has garnered massive attention on social media. As of now, about 140K netizens have viewed it, and more than 1.7K liked the post.

Benny Johnson and his spouse, Kate, have apparently been planning on suing Milo Yiannopoulos

Laura Loomer shared another post on X about Milo Yiannopoulos. In the tweet posted on December 7, 2025, Loomer wrote that conservative political commentator Benny Johnson and his wife, Kate, might be suing Milo Yiannopoulos. Loomer even made reference to Tucker Carlson's having Milo as a guest on his podcast.

In the tweet, Loomer claimed that Milo and several others have accused many TPUSA staffers of being homosexuals.

"The timing of this and the theme of the podcast discussion when Tucker had Milo on his show this week makes this way too suspicious, and the attack appears to be coordinated. Once again, it sure does look like Tucker is the ringleader of the destruction of the MAGA movement," wrote Loomer in her tweet.

On Sunday, Benny took to X and wrote that he was "duty-bound" to take action after Milo claimed that he was into men and had physical relationships with men at many political conferences. Benny wrote that he had to protect his family from anyone "who maliciously defame and attack us." He even urged his followers to "pray" for the healing of some "delusional" people.

While Benny Johnson did not particularly mention Milo in his tweet, it was assumed that the political commentator was referring to him. For the unversed, Milo made the comments about Benny being into men on Tim Pool's podcast. George Santos, who also was on the podcast, even asked Milo Yiannopoulos if he wasn't afraid of being sued.

To this, Milo responded by saying that a lawsuit didn't worry him, as he had his facts straight. As for Laura Loomer's remark, no response has been obtained from Milo yet.