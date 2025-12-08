Who is Julia Warner? All about David Corenswet’s wife as he reveals disagreement with James Gunn over Superman kiss scene

Julia Warner and David Corenswet

David Corenswet, who starred as the Man of Steel in James Gunn's 2025 film Superman, recently opened up about a creative disagreement he had with Gunn about Superman and Lois Lane's kiss at the end of the film.

Corenswet has been married to actress Julia Best Warner since March 2023. The couple met at a Pennsylvania summer theatre program called Upper Darby Summer Stage when they were teenagers.

"I made many of my closest friends and most cherished performance memories on — and off — the stage at Upper Darby Summer Stage. But more than that I learned a valuable lesson about life and career: dream of the leading role, compete hard for it, then let it go and enjoy the chorus," Corenswet told Broadway World in June 2025.

He continued:

"You may have your solo moments center stage in life, but if you're lucky, you'll spend most of your time surrounded by a chorus of friends and family, singing in harmony together."

In a 2014 interview with Theatre in the Now, Warner shared that she was raised in Villanova, Pa. She graduated from Radnor High School in Wayne, Pa., and later moved to Pittsburgh to study acting at Point Park University.

According to her IMDB page, she has appeared on Ratched (2020), Real Live Girl and Dot (2014), and Pretty Little Things (2012). Per People Magazine, she also appeared in series like Deadly Devotion and The Baby Sitters Pub.

Julia, who is also a producer, according to her Instagram bio, became pregnant a year after their wedding, when Corenswet was preparing to play Superman in the 2025 film.

"She gained about 40 pounds while she was pregnant and in the same period I gained about 40 pounds gaining weight for Superman. I started snoring and had to use her pregnancy pillow," he told the outlet in 2025.

Corenswet also shared that Julia helped him make "my first self-tape" for the film. He said:

"She helped me make my first self-tape for the part, and she felt at that point that I should get the part. I thought she was crazy, but she felt it from the beginning. So if anything, I knew that she would be even more excited than I was."

What did James Gunn say to David Corenswet over the Superman kiss scene?

During David Corenswet's Variety Actors on Actors interview with Jonathan Bailey, Bailey praised Corenswet's scene with Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in the film, particularly the moment where the two float in the air as they laugh and share a kiss.

"I was like, 'Oh, shit' when I saw your kiss at the end. My favorite moment of chemistry is the chuckle," said Bailey.

However, David revealed that he and director James Gunn had a creative disagreement over that moment in the scene. He recalled:

"James, when I was doing that chuckle when she says, 'I love you too,' he came up to me and said, ‘It’s not working. It needs to be solemn.' I was like, 'No! The whole point is, I f***ing know that you love me.'"

He added:

"Credit to James. He was right on 90 percent of everything, but on that one, he saw that chuckle was a very truthful thing."

Bailey responded:

"That is what makes a leading man smash it out of the park."

