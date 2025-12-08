Who is Kate Johnson? Milo Yiannopoulos drags Benny Johnson's wife as he is theatened with lawsuit over his "slept with 'boys'" comment

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 31: Milo Yiannopoulos addresses the crowd during the Boston Straight Pride Parade on August 31, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The organization Super Happy Fun America, which claims to advocate "on behalf of the straight community in order to foster respect and awareness with people from all walks of life," planned the event which featured a float with adorned with "Trump 2020" and "Build the Wall," signs among other phrases coined by President Trump. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The controversial comments about Benny Johnson made by Milo Yiannopoulos on Tim Pool's podcast last week expectedly instigated the political commentator.

On Sunday, Johnson threatened to file a lawsuit against Yiannopoulos for trying to "maliciously defame and attack" his family without mentioning him directly in a tweet.

Not long after that, his wife, Kate Johnson replied on a comment about Milo's allegatory comments against her family, writing: "He needs prayer. And a good attorney."

Dear free speech warrior Benny, dear Kate:



A few notes for your consideration.



— I know more about defamation than any lawyer you will hire. Benny is a public figure. Malice is a nonstarter. I have receipts, and the truth is a total defense against any claim of defamation or… https://t.co/RgkQoGhLLk — MILO (@Nero) December 7, 2025

Per Hindustan Times, Kate Johnson is a registered nurse as well as a health and wellness advocate. She married Johnson in 2016, and the couple shares four children together - three daughters and a son.

In his retaliatory tweet against Benny and Kate Johnson, Milo Yiannopoulos not only claimed that he would win any lawsuit they filed against him, but also threw shade at the latter by claiming that nobody cared about her. Yiannopoulos added:

"You do look old. You look hideous. You look twice your age. Apparently you agree, because you just took the video down that I took a screenshot from today. It makes me a c*nt to call you old-looking. But it's not something you can sue over in America."

Milo also went on to call Kate Johnson a "swinger girl" as well as "notoriously prudish".

Towards the end, Yiannopoulos also asked Benny to choose "honesty" by being truthful about who he was and what he did to his viewers.

Milo Yiannopoulos suggested that Benny Johnson sleeps around with boys

Holy sh*t!



Milo just went scorched earth on Timcast IRL talking about the right-wing closeted Gay epidemic.



- Some of the names were: Alex Jones, Charlie Kirk and Benny Johnson.



Milo:



- “I’ve never been sued by anyone in my life because I get my facts right”



Gloves off. pic.twitter.com/YgIymY96Ac — Graham Mitchell (@PeakingTruth) December 6, 2025

For those who are unaware of why Benny Johnson might be suing Milo Yiannopoulos soon, it is because of the controversial and defamatory comments the latter made about him during his recent appearance on Tim Pool's podcast, TimCast IRL.

In a video from the episode that has gone viral over social media, Yiannopoulos brought up the "homos*xual overtones" as a distinctive trait in the right-wingers in the US.

Taking Johnson as an example, Milo said:

"Benny Johnson posts pictures of his children every two days, it’s weird. And everybody knows what went on with Benny Johnson in those lobbies and in those hotel rooms at SAS [Student Action Summit]... Everybody knows."

George Santos - a former congressman who was another guest on the podcast - claimed not to know what Yiannopoulos was talking about. To clarify, he continued:

"Men, younger men. Not underage, at least I don’t know that. His wife was crying drunk in the lobby three SASs in a row, about how her husband was upstairs with boys!"

Milo went as far as to suggest that Pool could directly ask Kate Johnson about it. When Santos wondered how he wasn't afraid of getting sued, Yiannopoulos claimed to have his facts straight.

