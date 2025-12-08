Newlywed Cassie Randolph hits the beach with Brighton Reinhardt after Costa Rica wedding

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Reality TV Personality Cassie Randolph (L) and Brighton Reinhardt (R) attend Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball 2022 at The Mayan on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Cassie Randolph had her wedding with Brighton Reinhardt in Costa Rica and celebrated with a beach day just a day after marriage. At 30, the reality TV star married 28-year-old musician Reinhardt during the weekend. The ceremony took place at a fancy villa in Tamarindo, with 70 of their closest friends and family present.

Cassie Randolph's not a bachelorette ... she's a 'Bride in Paradise' ... hitting the beach in a two-piece bikini with her new husband Brighton Reinhardt! (📸 Backgrid)



See more: https://t.co/Eze1zfCdin pic.twitter.com/f7QvhvJCOF — TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2025

The couple had been engaged for a year before making it official. They told People that their brothers officiated the ceremony — Cassie’s brother, Landon, and Brighton’s brother, Cole.

The bride and groom wrote their own vows to share. At the reception, they had their first dance, and Brighton sang a song he wrote for Cassie called Wherever We Are.

Reinhardt explained that they kept the wedding planning straightforward and meaningful.

“Nothing over-the-top, nothing distracting or taking away from the actual moment. We wanted it to feel personal and full of memories we'll cherish forever.”

The couple mentioned they had stayed at The Point Villa, their wedding location, years ago on a family trip with Reinhardt's relatives.

Cassie Randolph’s journey from The Bachelor to married life with Brighton Reinhardt

The two fell in love in 2015 after they initially met as friends. In 2020, their friendship shifted to romantic, and they dated for four years before getting engaged in November 2024.

One of her favorite spots, Randolph was taken to the beach at Crystal Cove, which was proposed by Reinhardt when she went to visit Newport Coast.

When she gave her yes, the couple celebrated with her family at dinner.

Randolph and Reinhardt were photographed a day after the wedding, playing on the Costa Rican shoreline, taking a swim. Randolph was spotted in a swimsuit, enjoying time with their group at the beach.

Reinhardt strolled next to her, as well as a number of friends. The couple was also spotted conversing and laughing by the seashore on their honeymoon trip.

Randolph already became famous as the winner of The Bachelor Season 23, and she was the final winner in 2019 when Colton Underwood proposed to Randolph. The ex-lovers spent almost two years together, which ended in May 2020.

Randolph was granted a temporary restraining order against Underwood in September of the same year, claiming that he had harassed and stalked her, and claimed to have placed a tracking device on her car.

Two months later, the restraining order was dropped. In April 2021, Underwood came out as gay and apologized to Randolph.

Now, he is married and has his first child with husband Jordan C. Brown last year.

Looking back at the newlywed chapter, Randolph reached a big milestone with the wedding and honeymoon after years of public focus on her previous relationship.

The ceremony in Costa Rica and the beach outing afterward started her new life with Reinhardt, following almost ten years of personal growth.