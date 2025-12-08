“So happy you lost your job”: Fired Cinnabon employee Crystal Terese slammed with malicious comments on Instagram following viral racist tirade

Close-up of a Cinnabon storefront sign with illuminated lettering, New York City, New York, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

A Cinnabon employee from Wisconsin, reportedly identified as Crystal Terese, went viral after she was filmed using racial expletives against Black customers. In the aftermath of her video going viral, Terese was fired from her job, according to Cinnabon.

The event unfolded at Ashwaubenon Cinnabon, where a Somali couple came to get some food, as per The New York Post. The news outlet noted that a squabble erupted after an employee at Cinnabon began targeting the Somali customer’s hijab. As the couple began to film the employee, she used obscene hand gestures and even called the customers the “n-word.” In addition to this, the employee also proclaimed that she was, in fact, a racist.

Cinnabon confirms it has fired the employee who used racial slurs toward a Somalian couple at a Wisconsin mall pic.twitter.com/EtMLcgkmr5 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 6, 2025

Netizens have flocked to Crystal Terese’s Instagram page and are leaving hateful comments targeting the former Cinnabon employee

Ever since the video of Crystal Terese’s tirade against a Somali couple went viral, netizens have taken to her Instagram account and have been leaving comments on each of her posts. Most of the comments celebrate the fact that Terese was fired from her job at Cinnabon, and others slammed her for her racist attitude toward others.

One netizen wrote,

“So happy you lost your job, you obviously need help. I really hope you get the help you need, and broaden your horizons. The people you hate are not your enemy and never have been. Your government and the education system has let you down. And possibly your parents as well, given the language you used in that video. I wish you the best of luck, love, and light.”

Another netizen said,

“Out of a job, right before Christmas. Well deserved. We will not forget.”

A commentator wrote on Instagram,

"Imagine getting fired from Cinnabon."

An Instagram user referred to Terese’s viral video and the termination of her job at Cinnabon, and said,

“Racism got you viral, your mouth got you fired.”

Many comments on Terese’s Instagram posts were hateful in nature. A commentator wrote underneath one of Terese’s posts,

“Karma is on turbo tonight. lol. Imagine tweaking out like a dollar-store m*th head at Cinnabon, only to end up with random strangers online looking you up, to give you a dose of your own hatred.. couldn’t be me.”

Another netizen admitted that they found Terese’s page to leave hateful comments, and appreciated others for doing the same. The netizen wrote,

“I came to talk **it but I see it’s already being handled. Great job guys!!!”

One netizen also claimed that Terese has no one to blame except herself for all the comments on her Instagram page. The netizen remarked,

“U deserve all hate that is coming your way and then some!!!”

As of the writing of this article, Terese has not made a public comment on the controversy surrounding her racist tirade at Cinnabon.

As per The New York Post, Terese’s supporters have also rallied around her. A couple of online fundraising campaigns were set up for the former Cinnabon employee, one of which was later deleted.