What is Hailee Steinfeld's net worth? Actress' fortune explored as she prepares a reset for Beau Society

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Sinners" European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld published the 63rd issue of her Beau Society newsletter on Saturday - December 6, 2025 - with a new announcement ahead of the New Year. She answered questions about the future in the announcement, from queries about her career plans and questions about her five-year plan for her passion project.

She explained that a conversation with a friend sparked the question about what she wants for the newsletter in the long term.

The singer-actress wrote about how she wanted Beau Societry to grow and adapt to her audience's interests and for the newsletter to take a more collaborative approach with its readers.

Hailee Steinfeld is worth $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Much of her fortune comes from her singing and acting career.

But she has since ventured into a new career path when she launched Beau Society in August 2024 as a personal project that soon grew into a platform for reader engagement.

In January 2025, Beau Society had a reported 50,000 subscribers, but it has only grown since then. It now has 87,000 subscribers as of late October-early November.

The newsletter has also been gathering fans since last year and now has nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram.

Hailee Steinfeld recently made a big move for Beau Society

The Oscar-nominated actress announced to her Instagram followers in October that Beau Society is making a big movie by joining Substack.

She that that she "couldn't be more excited" about the latest move for her passion project newsletter.

She explained more about the move in her first Beau Society post on Substack. Hailee Steinfeld said that she felt that it was time to move the newsletter to the platform.

She added that she and many of her friends love Substack and the platform offers plenty of features she expected would make things "more fun."

One of the key features of Substack is that creators have the option to start monetizing their content. After that big Substack move in October, it looks like the Sinners actress is ready for another in 2026.

As she said in the 63rd issue of the newsletter, she wanted more reader engagement.

She said that it's "important' for her to have her readers involved as Beau Society grows into the new year.

She also wants her fans to choose a specific topic that they would like her to cover and write what's "exciting" to her readers.

Hailee Steinfeld has also opened a poll that lays out topics that Beau Society could explore in 2026. She's given her readers and subscribers the choice to choose content from intimate personal essays to more lighthearted lifestyle picks like style, movies, food, and more.

There are also options for casual conversations with friends and a behind-the-scenes look into her home and work life.

Hailee Steinfeld is best known for movies like Pitch Perfect 2, Sinners, Bumblebee, and Hawkeye. She also made several hits in music, like Love Myself and Most Girls.