How is Jack Osbourne finding light amid grief? Reality star reveals baby No. 2 is on the way with wife Aree Gearhart

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jack Osbourne attends the red carpet for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jack Osbourne is expecting his second child with wife Aree Gearhart, and it has taken his mind off grieving the loss of his father. Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July 2025, and his son Jack has been very open about grieving the rock legend.



In an exclusive interview published by The Sun UK on December 6, 2025, Jack, who was recently evicted from the reality TV series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, stated that although the pregnancy was a little earlier than expected, it had replaced his grief with hope:

“It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness. It’s been easy for me – I think it’s been a lot harder for my wife! We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected."

He added that he and Bree had been planning to have a second child together, but never expected it to happen sooner:

“But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue, and somehow it happened, miraculously."

Jack Osborne, 40, shares three daughters, Pearl, Andy, and Minnie, with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, and one daughter, Maple, with his current partner.

Jack Osbourne revealed that his late father learned of the pregnancy before his passing

In an exclusive interview with The Sun UK, Jack Osbourne revealed that Ozzy Osbourne had been informed of the pregnancy before he died. He added that the pregnancy was the happy news that his family needed at a time of grief.



The TV star and his wife are keeping the baby's gender a secret. Jack had shared an emotional montage on Instagram following his father’s death. He wrote on the caption that his heart “hurt so much”:

"I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches."

Jack added that he was lucky to be amongst the few who called Ozzy “dad” and that while his heart was full of sorrow, it was also full of gratitude:

"He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad,'" he continued. "My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man, and I know that is such a blessing."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.