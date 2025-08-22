Ozzy Osbourne's friend reveals singer was “frail” in the days leading up to his death

Ozzy Osbourne (Image via Getty)

Ozzy Osbourne passed away from a heart attack on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76, as per his death certificate obtained by The New York Times. Reportedly, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019 and remained quite vocal about his struggles with it.

Despite his worsening health conditions, he performed with all the Black Sabbath members one final time in Birmingham on July 5, days before his demise. Looking back at his last show, his friend, Tom Morello, told Chicago's Q101 radio station that the band's frontman knew he would take his last breath soon.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Morello revealed during the interview that Osbourne was "frail" around his last days.

Tom was not just the renowned hitmaker's dear friend. He also contributed to organizing the highly anticipated Back to the Beginning farewell show in Birmingham, hosted last month.

Exploring Tom Morello's comments about Ozzy Osbourne

While chatting with the Q101 radio station, Tom reflected on Ozzy's last performance with the entire team of Black Sabbath and shared:

"The fact he lived to play and feel that love one more time, to do 'Paranoid', to do 'Crazy Train'. If you have got to go — and I wish Ozzy lived another 30 years — if you’ve got to go out… it felt like he knew."

Us Weekly cited the radio show's conversation and reported Morello describing Ozzy's demise as "tragic." While disclosing further about the Mama, I’m Coming Home singer, he noted,

"Ozzy Osbourne had lived on the edge for such a long time, the fact he lived as long as he did was a miracle."

While Ozzy has been battling with his health challenges for a while, no one even imagined losing him so soon. Though he lived an extravagant life and struggled with parkinson's and other issues, "he wasn’t on his deathbed." The news of his passing certainly shocked his fans and admirers worldwide.

Recalling the late star's final days, Tom further continued:

"He had been frail for a while, but friends of mine saw him a week later. He was at another event in Birmingham a week later."

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76 🕊️



His last performance was "Crazy Train" in front of the audience at Villa Park in Birmingham🖤



He couldn’t stand anymore but still captivated every single person in the audience 👏🏾



Ozzy Osbourne your legacy will be forever… pic.twitter.com/5hIPRpgmAz — 🇯🇲 TMC Music Connoisseur (@MusicConnoisseu) July 22, 2025

Expressing disappointment at losing his friend, Morello conveyed,

"He wasn’t on his deathbed. He was just sort of living his life. It was a terrible and tragic surprise."

After Ozzy's sudden death on July 22, 2025, the Osbourne family released a statement with Us Weekly. Announcing the disheartening news, they stated,

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time."

The War Pigs artist left behind his wife, Sharon. They tied the knot in 1982 and welcomed three children. Ozzy was also survived by his kids, Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and son Jack, 39. He was previously married to Thelma Riley, and they had a daughter, Jessica, 51, and a son, Louis, 49. His family spans two marriages.