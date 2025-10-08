Is Fox News reusing masked Antifa whistleblower for multiple anonymous interviews? Viral Robert O’Neill speculation explained

Jesse Watters interviewing Eric (Image via YouTube/@FoxNews)

Fox News is encountering heightened online scrutiny as viewers began speculating that a masked “Antifa whistleblower” that appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime is very similar to some of the anonymous guests who also appeared on the program, including at least one who was identified as a “former Mexican Mafia member.”

Additionally, the viral discourse has also sparked an unexpected theory that this masked interviewee is somehow connected to former Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill, the man most credited with killing Osama bin Laden.

The speculation began after Watters’ segment, aired in October 2025, showcased “Eric,” who called himself a former member of Antifa and claimed an association with the movement for 10 years before leaving in 2014.

It’s Robert J O’Neill. Former military and apparently anti-fascist and Al-Qaeda affiliated.🫠 pic.twitter.com/Q2eBmTQ2MK — HappisetTree🌲Rickitysplit (@Rickitysplit503) October 6, 2025

Wearing a baseball cap with a face mask that covered most of his facial features, Eric described his alleged experiences with Antifa, including the group's recruitment strategies and its propensity to engage in violence.

Almost immediately after the interview was broadcast, users of social media began pointing out that Eric looked like Ramon Mundo Mendoza, a supposed former Mexican Mafia member that Watters interviewed in 2023.

The two men had the same eye shape, a similar facial structure, and the same mannerisms, which led to massive claims that Fox News may have used the same person for multiple “exclusive” anonymous interviews under different identities.

David Pugliese, a journalist, shared side-by-side screenshots of the two interviews and wrote, “It looks pretty much like the same guy.” Political analyst Sam Seder teased the situation on The Majority Report by questioning why a self-proclaimed Antifa insider would use Fox News, a network that is ultimately critical of Antifa.

The Robert O’Neill theory and online reaction

While the comparisons spread, some internet users suggested another name, Robert J. O'Neill. Social media users believed the masked guy was likely O'Neill, due to similarities around the eyes and forehead. O'Neill has been on Fox News a couple times as a military commentator and is said to closely resemble the man in the mask.

The theory attracted sufficient attention that a spokesperson for Fox News was compelled to issue a statement to Mediaite, confirming:

"We can confirm it is not Rob O'Neill."

Meet Robert J. O'Neill, former military officer. Also known as "former Antifa member," "Mexican drug cartel member," and many other things.



We expect an apology to viewers from Fox News and Jesse Watters personally for clearly deceiving Americans. pic.twitter.com/T9iQgooFRM — Serg S. (@SergejStep59546) October 7, 2025

Still, the rumor continued to circulate on social media, in part because O'Neill has remained a public presence, sometimes even controversial. In 2024, he sued the Omni Hotel in Texas, alleging false accusations ruined his career after a 2023 event.

Though there is no hard evidence that Fox News featured the same narrator in multiple masked interviews, the fact that anonymous guests sometimes look alike raises legitimate questions about whether Fox selected guests beforehand.

Some argue that using heavily disguised individuals without verifiable identities jeopardizes the legitimacy of the segments, especially for politically charged issues of Antifa or gang violence.