Trader Joe's Brings Back Clotted Cream Fudge for the Festive Season

Trader Joe's supermarket exterior with red sign and green awning on a clear day, South San Francisco, California, October 16, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Trader Joe’s fudge with clotted cream just returned, as reported by Allrecipes. Shoppers looking for festive treats are snatching it up quickly. Its rich, creamy feel, plus a touch of butter, makes this shortbread stand out.

Folks aren’t stopping at candy cane cookies or snowmen ice cream - now they’re tossing in fudge. Each treat says the same thing: once winter hits, Trader Joe’s serves flavors that nobody else can.

Trader Joe's brings back beloved clotted cream fudge in its own holiday box

Trader Joe's is reintroducing a fan-favorite holiday treat - Clotted Cream Fudge - so folks can once again enjoy that smooth, decadent taste everyone raved about last year. Instead of being tucked inside a mixed pack alongside Chocolate and Holiday Spice flavors, this version now gets its own special box.

Crafted in England with an old-school method, it blends clotted cream, salted butter, sugar, and sweetened condensed milk into something luxuriously soft, almost melting on your tongue. You'll notice gentle hints of dairy and a warm, butter-forward richness that sets it apart. For those unfamiliar, clotted cream is made by slow-heated milk that turns thick and luscious - not quite butter, not quite whipped fluff - but uniquely dense and delicious.

That quality gives the fudge its signature depth, making it a great match for coffee, tea, or steaming chocolate drinks. At $2.99 per dozen mini squares, it's ideal for spicing up dessert spreads or enjoying solo during cozy moments. Still, don't wait - it's only around while supplies last, just like most of their seasonal goodies.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!