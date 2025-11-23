“Y’all wanna put my son in a wig?”: Girlalala’s father refuses to go to funeral if she’s buried in a wig, says “put my son in some pop smoke braids”

Girlalala posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@_girlalalala)

The family of Girlalala, a 21-year-old Black transgender TikTok influencer and hairstylist who was shot dead in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, is now being torn apart from within after her father’s comments posted to his Instagram story about her funeral arrangements.

The comments have prompted a firestorm of debate online as relatives and supporters mourn the death of the young creator.

Girlalala, whose real name was Maurice Harrison, was a well-known social media personality with hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram. Hairstylist expertise aside, her electric online persona influenced many young LGBTQ+ followers.

Beyond the grief, a second source of controversy over funeral plans has arisen. In a video recorded from his car, the father of Girlalala said he was furious with those suggesting to bury his child wearing a wig, and stated that he would not attend such a funeral.

In an emotional video addressing the public, he said he was not going to the ceremony if she would be shown in a way that went against how “God gave him”.

"Y'all want to put my son in a wig... Y'all doing this for the show. Y'all ain't worried about my son," he added.

The public viewing would still be open to fans, he continued, but again said that he wouldn't attend any funeral where his child was buried in a wig.

"The viewing is open for the public. Come see him, i ain't taking the opportunity from y'all. Saturday, put my son in some pop smoke braids with a short tape or afro for the last time," he said.

More about Girlalala's murder and police report

Girlalala was fatally shot multiple times inside of a car during an argument with 25-year-old Shanoyd Whyte Jr., her boyfriend of three years, on November 15, 2025.

According to arrest documents, Whyte waved down deputies near the scene and directed them to his car, where Harrison was found with multiple gunshot wounds and unresponsive. Surveillance video later captured Spencer Whyte holding what looked like a gun right before the shooting. He has now been charged with first-degree murder.

As fans mourned the loss, resurfaced videos on social media showed signs of a tumultuous relationship, such as footage in which Girlalala appeared wounded and discussed arguments that happened often.

The case has renewed attention to intimate partner violence and the disproportionate violence directed at Black transgender women in the United States. Transgender advocacy groups have noted that trans women of color remain among the most at-risk populations, and many killings involve guns and intimate partners.

Girlalala's father's recent comments have prompted criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates, who say that respecting a person’s identity in death is a key way of showing respect.