Who is Tatiana Schlossberg’s husband George Moran? Environmental journalist's relationships and more explored amid terminal cancer diagnosis

Tatiana Schlossberg attends her book signing at the In goop Health Summit San Francisco 2019 at Craneway Pavilion on November 16, 2019 in Richmond, California. (Photo by Amber De Vos/Getty Images for goop)

Environmental journalist and author Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy, shared in November 2025 that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and was given one year to live.

As she recounted in a profoundly personal New Yorker essay, readers also learned more about the people who have been caring for her throughout her illness, notably her husband, Dr. George Moran.

Tatiana Schlossberg and George Moran met while they were undergraduates at Yale University. They were married in September 2017 at the Kennedy family home on Martha’s Vineyard, in a ceremony officiated by former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Congrats to President Kennedy’s granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, and George Moran who were married last weekend.

Photos: Elizabeth Cecil pic.twitter.com/QAZlhq4Qq8 — JFK Library Foundation (@JFKLibraryFdn) September 12, 2017

George Moran has enjoyed a distinguished career in the field of medicine. He is an attending urologist and an Assistant Professor of Urology at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where he graduated medical school and did his residency.

While there, he became a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and the Gold Humanism Honor Society. Dr Moran’s clinical and research interests are in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), men's urologic health, prostate cancer diagnostics and patient safety.

He is also the clinical liaison for Columbia’s urology department at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

Tatiana Schlossberg talks about George Moran's care for her during her health battles

While Moran led an impressive professional life, Schlossberg’s recent essay emphasizes his experience as a caregiver and partner during her treatment.

Schlossberg spoke of him orchestrating discussions with doctors and insurance companies, sleeping on the floor of her hospital room and driving home each night to put their two young children to bed before returning with dinner. “He was perfect,” Schlossberg said that she is heartbroken to lose the future they had planned together.

"I know that not everyone can be married to a doctor, but, if you can, it’s a very good idea. He is perfect, and I feel so cheated and so sad that I don’t get to keep living the wonderful life I had with this kind, funny, handsome genius I managed to find," she told The New Yorker.

Such hauntingly beautiful words “For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry,"-Tatiana Schlossberg 😭💔 https://t.co/cYNVUH9ONg — Linda Bryson (@LindaBr40310878) November 22, 2025

The couple have two children, a son, Edwin, born in 2022 and a daughter born in 2024.

A lot of Schlossberg’s emotional reckoning is about her fear that her youngest child might not remember her. She remembered bonding moments in treatment, where her son Edwin supposedly wore scarves when she started to lose her hair so that they matched.

Schlossberg’s broader family has been a significant source of support as well. Her parents, Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, and her siblings Rose and Jack have taken care of the children, who have since spent long hours at her hospital bedside.

Now that Tatiana Schlossberg knows her own cancer is terminal, her relationship with George Moran is once again one of the central foundations of her life, an image of commitment and deep care.