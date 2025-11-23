Who is Brandon Buckingham and what happened to him? GoFundMe raises nearly $200,000 in hours for YouTuber’s family amid medical emergency

Brandon Buckingham posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@brandon_buckingham)

YouTuber Brandon Buckingham, who is popular for his documentary-style street interviews and international reporting, is now fighting for his life amid a harrowing medical crisis that has led to an outpouring of fan support.

The 30-year-old creator was admitted to the ICU earlier this month after he suddenly went deaf, his face began to swell and he found it hard to breathe, symptoms that doctors would later link with multiple organ failures.

As the condition grew increasingly dire, Buckingham asked his audience for help, noting that he won’t be able to survive the disease and that he’s no longer been able to support his wife and their newborn baby.

Buckingham gained popularity by filming himself interviewing strangers throughout the United States, and later began addressing international issues, such as a recent documentary shot in Lebanon. His channel has amassed over 1.2 million subscribers, many of whom have praised his work for its honesty and willingness to shine a spotlight on overlooked problems.

In a series of heartbreaking posts, Brandon Buckingham wrote that doctors diagnosed him with acute systolic heart failure, kidney failure, liver failure and other illnesses related to pneumonia.

Specialists initially suspected tuberculosis was playing a role in his rapid decline, but that diagnosis was eventually ruled out. His condition, however, is still critical. His heart is only working at about 15-20% capacity, Buckingham reported in an earlier update, and his lungs as well as kidneys and liver are still very damaged.

Brandon Buckingham opens up on financial problems as he reaches out for help

The creator stated that even if he survives, recovery may last for months during which he will not be able to work. He added that the financial obligations of his family fall to him, and with medical bills already topping $100k, their need is especially urgent.

"I will need help with things like my mortgage, utilities, baby supplies and the over 100k in medical bill debt i have racked up while dealing with this nightmare," he wrote in the campaign's bio.

His physicians have advised him that he will probably require two to four months of bedrest, and long-term medication.

I almost died and I need your help - I don’t like to ask you guys for anything but I am in a dire situation and this is my only option. I’ve created a GoFundMe to help my family and I in this trying time - god bless everyone who has sent kind messages I really appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/t3ZWLqzAOo — brandon buckingham (@Buckingham_Show) November 22, 2025

On Saturday, Brandon Buckingham uploaded a picture from his hospital room, and requested viewers consider donating to his GoFundMe. He added that fans who want to support him could simply watch his backlog of YouTube videos, at least help in generating some money while he was out.

Within hours, fans responded overwhelmingly. The fundraiser exceeded its $75,000 goal rapidly and approached nearly $200,000 as messages of support flooded social media. Some thanked Buckingham for his years of no-holds barred content, others commended him for his dedication to opening up with difficult personal moments.

This health scare comes after previous revelations from Brandon Buckingham about his mental health battles and the grief he felt at the time of his grandmother’s death. Nonetheless, the gravity and rapidity of his current medical condition have shocked his audiences.