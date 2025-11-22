Laura Loomer accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of ousting her from Trump campaign, adding "What comes around goes around" after MTG's resignation

VERO BEACH, USA - April 02, 2024: Far-right activist Laura Loomer. (Photo by Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced that she will resign, with her final day in office being January 5, 2025. Many reacted to the news, including Greene's boyfriend and daughter, who defended her. Meanwhile, Laura Loomer also shared her reaction to Greene's decision to resign from her position.

Loomer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a bunch of tweets speaking about Greene's announcement. In one tweet, Laura Loomer accused Marjorie of ousting her from the Trump campaign. Loomer wrote in the tweet,

"Someone leaked it to MTG and then she planted a nasty story about me in the NYT and lied about me and created such a mess so that I wasn't able to work on the campaign."

She further accused Marjorie of sabotaging her involvement in the campaign. Loomer then wrote,

"What comes around goes around. I am truly enjoying watching her get a dose of her own medicine. There is nothing I love more than when revenge is delivered."

According to Loomer, she had been wronged in the past while she was just working hard. The tweet garnered more than 4.5K likes since the time it was posted on the social media platform.

"She's doing this for the money," tweeted Laura Loomer while discussing Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision to resign in January 2026

As previously mentioned, Laura Loomer took to X and uploaded a number of tweets about Marjorie Taylor Greene. In one of the tweets, Loomer accused Greene of being concerned about money only.

In the tweet, Loomer pointed out that Greene is set to resign on January 5, while her pension kicks in on January 3. She added,

"It's all about the money for her. Always has been. She's doing this for the money. Expect to see her portfolio explode between now and January 2026.."

Laura Loomer shared another tweet in response to a netizen's comment who asked her to forgive for her own sake. To this, Loomer wrote that she had been "screwed" by many people while she only dedicated her time and energy to her work. She further claimed that she was exhausted trying to be "charitable" to people who steal and lie.

Further in the same tweet, Loomer wrote that she had removed the word "forgiveness" from her vocabulary. She ended the tweet by writing that Marjorie Taylor Greene "had it coming." Another tweet popped up on Loomer's feed in which she responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene's announcement video, posted on Friday.

Loomer wrote in the tweet,

"MTG is now insinuating that President Trump beats women... Please control your woman, @brianglenntv. She's a national disgrace and an embarrassment to the world."

In a separate tweet, Laura Loomer claimed that Greene already had signed a book deal, according to some sources. She further accused Greene of "undermining MAGA." Loomer has previously reacted to President Trump's post in which he confirmed withdrawing support and endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene. In her then-posted tweet, she mocked asking if she should shift to Georgia.

Apart from her boyfriend and daughter, many netizens who supported Marjorie Taylor Greene described the ongoing situation to be "heartbreaking."