Roger Stone vs Laura Loomer: From offering to freeze his sperm to accusing her of taking money for social media posts

VERO BEACH, USA - April 02, 2024: Far-right activist Laura Loomer. (Photo by Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Roger Stone recently took to X and accused Laura Loomer of getting paid for posting on social media. According to Stone, he never accepted any payments for sharing his views on the internet. He even addressed Loomer directly and asked her who was processing the alleged payments. The tweet read,

"I have never taken a penny to post anything on social media. Laura Loomer takes thousands and thousands of dollars. to front for others and spread their lies. Who is paying you Laura? You won't be able to double talk your way out of this."

The tweet has received massive traction on the social media platform with more than 125K views. Many netizens even shared their opinions on the same. For the unversed, this is not the first time that Roger Stone targeted Loomer and made remarks against her.

In 2024, Laura Loomer made some comments about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing him of running a "fundraising scam." Stone then called Loomer an "amateur" for apparently not understanding the election law. He tweeted at the time,

"You're wrong. You have no fundamental understanding of the federal election law, which is why you lost two campaigns for Congress. Perhaps you should spend your time not attacking people who are on the same side as you are 2 days b4 the election #amateur."

Exploring the dynamics between Laura Loomer and Roger Stone over the years

Laura Loomer and Roger Stone did not always have tension in their dynamics. In 2020, during Loomer's congressional bid, she received an endorsement from Stone. Loomer has also appeared on Stone's media channel in the past.

In November 2021, Roger Stone made a bizarre remark involving Laura Loomer. Stone took to Gab, a platform mostly preferred by conservatives blocked from mainstream platforms. Stone, who at the time was 69, wrote on the post,

"Since I don't have a biological heir and because the freedom movement needs future warriors I am going to freeze some of my sperm in case Laura Loomer decides to bear my child sometime in the future."

The peculiar post soon began going viral on other platforms like X. Many reacted to it as well, with a lot of netizens finding it gross. The post also had a photo of Loomer and Stone from a pro-Trump event, where Loomer had her arms wrapped around Stone. Laura Loomer didn't ignore the post and asked what to name the "warrior baby."

Recently, the dynamic shift has become even more visible with Roger Stone taking constant digs at Loomer on social media. He recently attacked Loomer for apparently criticizing Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard. On October 29, while speaking of Gabbard, Stone claimed that Loomer was possibly getting money for attacking "on one of President Trump's very best appointments."

Then on October 31, he tweeted,

"Laura, please see a psychiatrist. Your unhinged attacks on Tucker Carlson who is your intellectual superior grow tedious. Your whoring for the many corporate and neocon interests who are paying you are obvious and you will NEVER have a White House job."

According to PBS News, Laura Loomer had become an important figure in the Trump administration, who had a major impact on the staff hirings. Meanwhile, Stone is known as Trump's longest-serving adviser.