Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2025? Complete details explored as POTUS Trump makes announcement

Donald Trump announces extended Christmas break for federal workers in 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order expanding the Christmas holiday period for much of the federal workforce. This means directive designates get Dec 24 Christmas Eve, and December 26, the day following Christmas, as official days off for most federal employees instead of just December 25.

Instead of going back right after, they can relax before resuming duties. Agencies will slow down slightly, yet key functions stay active.

The White House is making a special move this year - lots of federal workers will get an extra-long Christmas break in 2025, with most agencies shutting down on December 24. Instead of just the usual day off on the 25th, they'll now also skip work the day before, giving them four days straight to rest up after a rough stretch that saw shutdowns and stress across departments.

Although December 25 stays fixed as a federal holiday under congressional law, the addition of the 24th isn't permanent - this comes as a one-time decision, continuing a practice Trump followed during his first term and one that President Joe Biden also adopted for 2024.

Presidents have practised this before; Trump did it three years in a row from 2018 to 2020, Biden used the option in 2024, yet neither those moves nor this one lock in either the 24th or the 26th as official recurring holidays.

Once the provisional rule kicks in, it remains to be seen if it reaches past public agencies. But for now, for those working in private jobs, there's no law saying they must get these days off unless their employers decide to follow along. Usually, leave and holiday in corporate settings depend on company rules or what's written in work agreements, not sudden state orders.

The shift comes shortly after federal workers got back to work following a record-breaking 43-day shutdown - the longest ever in the country - leaving many temporarily laid off while some stayed on duty but didn't get paid. Since departments have barely settled back into regular routines, this moment stands out; people see it as a deliberate move aimed at showing things are steady now, lifting spirits among staff still dealing with financial troubles and stress from that stretch.

