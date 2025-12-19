What happens day after Christmas? Traditions, festivities and more explored as Trump announces federal holiday for December 26

What happens day after Christmas? Traditions, festivities and more explored as Trump announces federal holiday for 26th December (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump rolled out a fresh executive action stretching the Christmas break for many federal workers. It marks December 24 - Christmas Eve - and December 26 - the day after Christmas - as paid time off for nearly all federal staff. The move creates a longer holiday window around Christmas this year, drawing attention as federal agencies prepare for a brief pause in operations while essential services remain in place.

The White House made a quick change allowing lots of federal workers to get a four-day Christmas break in 2025 - most offices will shut down on Christmas Eve. Since Dec. 25 is already recognized as a federal holiday, adding the 24th creates a longer winter pause for civil workers following a turbulent year that included a lengthy government shutdown and renewed efforts to lift workforce morale.

While Christmas Day remains one of the 11 federal holidays established by Congress, presidents can still hand out extra days using their power. This isn't new; Trump did it back in 2018, 2019, and 2020, while Biden followed suit in 2024 - but this pick doesn't make Dec. 24 or 26 permanent fixtures going forward.

What typically happens after Christmas Day?

The time after Christmas isn't just about leftovers or fading carols - it's rooted in old beliefs and quiet reverence. Some branches of faith - like Catholic, Lutheran, and a few Anglican groups - track special dates tied to holy figures, sacrifices, or moments from Jesus' life, though they don't all see things the same way.

The practice of commemorating feast days began in the early Christian community with the anniversaries of martyrs' deaths, seen as their 'heavenly birthdays,' and by the third century expanded to include other notable Christians. Observances kicks off December 26 with St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr, remembered for his ministry, miracles, and ultimate stoning witnessed by St. Paul, coinciding in many places with Boxing Day traditions.

On December 26, folks in England once handed out presents or cash to workers and those in need - that's how Boxing Day began. Now, places such as the UK, Canada, or Australia take the day off; stores bustle with discounts and crowds. In the U.S., there's no official Boxing Day, yet plenty of shops slash prices after Christmas, kind of echoing the custom.

On December 27, folks mark St. John the Apostle - his writings stress Jesus' divinity, then comes December 28, tied to the Feast of Holy Innocents, recalling how King Herod ordered infant deaths - an event still echoing in today's struggles where kids face harm.

After that, December 29 remembers St. Thomas Becket, Canterbury's archbishop who was killed following power clashes with King Henry II, while the last day, December 31, belongs to St. Sylvester, an early church figure whose name stuck to New Year's night across certain regions, tying together quiet thought, memory, and local flavor during this year-end stretch.

