8 forgotten Christmas traditions that need to be brought back in 2025
From nostalgic holiday customs to once-popular seasonal rituals, these overlooked Christmas traditions reveal how celebrations have changed - and why some classics deserve a festive comeback in 2025.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Thursday 12/18/2025 at 3:31PM EST
8 forgotten Christmas traditions that need to be brought back in 2025 (Photo by mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images)
As the holiday season rolls around, the excitement can sometimes get buried under busy schedules, endless to-do lists, and the same old routines. Still, familiar practices somehow bring back joy, making regular winter days feel special.
Whether it is neighborhood groups helping people prep early or playful lights brightening homes, tiny acts uniting loved ones - these habits mix usefulness with charm. Revisiting them stirs fresh ideas while offering easy, heartfelt paths to escape holiday grind and enjoy what really sticks in your mind later.
Here are the 8 forgotten Christmas traditions that need to be brought back in 2025
Decorating homes or scribbing old-school holiday wishlist - these habits have slipped away without much notice, yet they can still bring warmth to winter days. Think of caroling door-to-door, making homemade tree decorations, or gathering around for cozy tale-telling nights - they helped us bond, get creative, maybe even believe in a bit of wonder during December's gray hours. Reviving them this year? It's less about looking backward, more about living slower, feeling deeper, building moments that stick way past New Year's Day. Below you'll find eight classic ideas worth trying again before the snow melts.
1. Decorating Christmas Trees with Popcorn
Back in 1842, folks in Williamsburg, Virginia started using popcorn on Christmas trees - kicking off a tradition that's lasted over 100 years. Instead of costly ornaments, settlers wanted something cheap yet cheerful; so they turned to popcorn. It wasn't just easy to get, it gave decorations a cozy, handmade feel. Over time, threading popcorns grew into a family activity, bringing people together during the holidays. This simple craft let everyone join in the fun without needing fancy supplies.
Back then, around the early 1900s, this habit stretched through much of America, often going alongside things like cranberries, nuts, or wild fruit - turning tree decorating into lively homemade shows full of creativity and winter joy. Now, strings of popcorn still bring back memories of quieter holidays of past, connecting today's parties to old-school handmade charm from folks who made do with what they had.
2. Christmas Caroling from Home to Home
In different parts of town, folks used to step outside despite the cold, bundled up in scarves and hats, filling sidewalks with classic holiday tunes. These casual meetups didn't focus on perfect singing or expert skills - just friendship, participating, yet feeling good while sharing happiness. Porches and sidewalks turned into spots where locals from every age group took part in one big neighborhood party, making quiet areas suddenly bright with music and laughter.
Right now, putting together small carol teams still helps build stronger ties among neighbors. It only needs a handful of eager people, some well-known melodies, perhaps a flask of warm cocoa to spark real conversations, building happy memories that stick around even when the singing stops.
3. Hand-Strung Popcorn and Cranberry Garlands for Trees
Back when holiday shops weren't packed with shiny baubles, fancy wraps, or ready-made trimmings, lots of folks went old-school: popcorn, cranberries, just some basic twine. Making these DIY strands turned into a favorite winter ritual - simple, personal, full of warmth, yet cost next to nothing. Stringing popcorns alongside berries? Dead easy - but that ease, along with almost no cleanup, kept people coming back year after year.
They're not only tied to sweet memories; they break down naturally, so tossing them outdoors post-holidays gives squirrels and birds a snack. Sure, today's decorators may see them as dated… still, their rough-around-the-edges vibe links us to friendship, childhood moments, shared laughter around tangled threads. More than decor - they're little handmade tokens of comfort, imagination, closeness, showing how joy hides in slow, quiet acts done together.
4. Christmas Catalog Wish Lists
Back then, getting a holiday booklet meant Christmas had truly begun - for lots of kids nationwide. Bright pages packed with action figures, board games, or trendy gadgets lit up their eyes, stirred dreams, even shaped what they hoped to find under the tree. Stores such as Walmart and eBay still send them out now, though fewer people care much compared to the '80s and '90s - when flipping through each page felt like an event, before internet browsing took over gift hunting. Those books didn't just show products - they opened doors to fantasy, wonder, something screen scrolls haven't quite matched yet.
5. DIY Paper-Chain Garland Decorations
Holiday decorating doesn't need to be fancy - just take some colored paper strips, link them together, then hang the loops on windows or doors. A basic paper chain brings charm without cost, needing little more than time and hands willing to fold. Instead of buying stuff off shelves, folks at home clip, paste, or staple rings while swapping stories or jokes. One person cuts, another joins, teamwork builds something longer than anyone could alone. That mix of effort and chat fills rooms warmer than any light display. What you're left with isn't just bright streamers twisting in airflow, it's proof of moments spent side by side.
6. Tinsel Christmas Trees
The shiny tinsel Christmas tree thing started back in the '50s and '60s - when how people decorated for the holidays shifted along with bigger changes in American culture after the war. With homes leaning into modern life and factories rolling out new kinds of materials, holiday decor didn't stick just to real pine anymore; instead, folks tried flashy metal versions that looked clean and fresh.
Those glittery trees fit right in with a society excited about tech, speed, and eye-catching looks - and they stood out loud in cozy winter setups. Later on, the craze cooled down once preferences switched, yet it still hung around quietly in the background. Right now, though, these sparkly trees are reappearing more often, mixing vintage vibes with today's trends and bringing a dated favorite into current seasonal scenes.
7. Festive Christmas Corsages for Women
Long before loud prints or quirky holiday jumpers took over, festive looks leaned on quiet touches. Instead of flashy gear, folks picked delicate extras. Like the Christmas corsage - a tiny cluster of holly, maybe some ribbon, pinecones, or mini decorations pinned neatly onto outerwear or gowns. These little pieces added charm without shouting for attention.
Women rocked them at get-togethers, churchs, or cozy celebrations. Lately, they've been sneaking back into view. Now, people are grabbing these old-school bits to spruce up winter ensembles. You can grab one from a flower shop or whip it up using fake leaves, pretty straps, and shiny trinkets. This slow return hints at a taste for unique, lasting ways to dress for the season.
8. Christmas Cookies Exchange
Sweet treats have long been part of holidays, especially Christmas - like the cozy kitchens full of home-baked goods. During the '60s in the U.S., swapping cookies took off; folks found it fun to trade recipes instead of doing everything solo. People met up - not just friends but relatives and those next door - with trays of cookies to swap, walking away with a mix of goodies they didn't bake themselves. Bit by bit, this habit turned into something deeper than dessert - it built bonds, brought neighbors closer, and still adds warmth to how we celebrate today.
Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!