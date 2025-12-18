How to join the Survivor 50 challenge? Everything to know about the 50-state idol hunt

Survivor 50 (Image via CBS)

Survivor is calling fans to join in the game like never before for its 50th year. CBS has started the Survivor 50 Hunt, a big treasure search that makes all of America part of the game.

For the first time in the show's history, fans across all 50 states can look for real hidden immunity idols and compete for a big prize. The Survivor 50 Challenge starts 40 days after December 17, that is January 31, 2026.

This is only a few weeks before Survivor 50 starts on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS or Paramount+ with a special three-hour episode.

Each state in the U.S. will have one hidden immunity idol, which means there is going to be 50 winners, o͏ne from each state. The official descriptions read:

To celebrate Survivor 50, we're inviting you to be a part of the fun. For the first time ever, we're taking Survivor across America. We've hidden 50 immunity idols -- one in every state. Your job is to solve the clues and find the idol for a shot at an unbelievable prize.

Here is everything about how to join the Survivor 50 challenge

The Survivor 50 challenge is a unique event linked to the next landmark season. As Jeff Probst says, the test hides one immunity idol in every U.S. state. Players will figure out puzzles, follow hints, and use a plan to find these idols.

How to join the Challenge

Joining is open to all, as the Survivor 50 challenge email says, " competition unlike anything we have done before ”.

challenge email says, " ”. Fans who are interested need to go to survivor50challenge.com to register. The site shows a timer for the start of the challenge, which will be on January 31, 2026, less than a month before Survivor 50 starts.

to register. The site shows a timer for the start of the challenge, which will be on January 31, 2026, less than a month before starts. Fans are asked to put in their email to get hints and a guide as the site says, “ Solve the clues to find the Hidden Immunity Idol in your state and earn a chance to win an epic grand prize that will soon be revealed.”

Players are told to stay keen, be prepared, and watch their inbox.

How to play the game

Step 1: Sign Up Right Now

Head to Survivor50Challenge.com. It's the official Survivor 50 Digital Hub. Enter your email to register and get alerts. The site features a countdown timer, as well as exclusive content and updates.

Step 2: Wait for Clues and Start Hunting

Once the challenge kicks off, clues will drop through the hub—straight to your email or the site. Use strategy, just like on the show, to track down your state's idol. It's open to new fans, longtime viewers, or anyone who loves a puzzle.

Step 3: Find It and Prove It

Snap a photo of yourself wearing the idol you found. Upload it through the Survivor 50 Digital Hub to qualify for the grand prize sweepstakes. Each state's finder gets a shot, plus there's an extra online winner.

Jeff Probst, host and executive producer, in a CBS press release, said:

“For 25 years, fans have watched players take that journey. Now, with the Survivor 50 Challenge, we’re letting fans try it for themselves! This goes way beyond finding idols; it’s a chance to step into the game like never before. America has watched players outwit, outplay, and outlast for decades—now it’s your turn. The hunt is on. Time to dig deep!”

The 24 cast members for the 50th milestone season of Survivor, including the winners, legends, and fan favorites, are:

Old cast members from Survivor seasons 1–20

Colby Donaldson

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick

Benjamin “Coach” Wade

Cirie Fields

Ozzy Lusth

Survivor cast members from seasons 21–35

Chrissy Hofbeck

Aubry Bracco

Survivor cast members from seasons 36–40

Christian Hubicki

Angelina Keeley

Mike White

Rick Devens

New cast members from Survivor seasons 41–49

Jonathan Young

Dee Valladares

Emily Flippen

Charlie Davis

Quintavius “Q” Burdette

Tiffany Nicole Ervin

Genevieve Mushaluk

Joe Hunter

Kamilla Karthigesu

Kyle Fraser

Savannah Louie

Rizo Velovic

Survivor 50, titled “In the Hands of the Fans”, will premiere on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, featuring a special three-hour episode.

