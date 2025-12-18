Rachel McAdams' Survivor audition tape promotes her new thriller 'Send Help'

Rachel McAdams (Image via Getty)

Rachel McAdams appeared in a Survivor audition tape as her character, Linda Liddle, from the psychological thriller Send Help, to promote the film ahead of its January 30, 2026, release from 20th Century Studios.

The video, released on December 16, 2025, shows McAdams reading a survival manual, playing chess, practicing bushcraft, and climbing a jungle gym while declaring,



“I wanna be the next Survivor!”



She added,



“When I get knocked down, I get right back up. I work in strategy and planning, so you know I’ll always be at least 10 steps ahead.”



McAdams said:



“I’ve been underestimated, my whole life!”​



Survivor: Celebrity promo sparks casting buzz







The tape ties directly to "Send Help," directed by Sam Raimi, where McAdams and Dylan O’Brien play colleagues Linda Liddle and Bradley Preston, who are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash en route to a corporate retreat.

They overcome grievances to survive, descending into a darkly humorous battle of wills and wits. The trailer depicts O’Brien’s Bradley yelling, “Let’s not forget that I’m your boss! You work for me,” with McAdams’ Linda retorting,



“We’re not at the office anymore, Bradley.”



Linda builds shelter, hunts, fishes and starts fires while Bradley lies unconscious for a day and a half; later, bloodied from killing a pig, she threatens him with a knife. Raimi told Entertainment Weekly,



“Once stranded on the island, Rachel’s character knows she needs protein to survive. It’s time to bring home the bacon!”



Linda ominously states at the trailer’s end,



“I don’t think we should ever leave!”​​



Filming began in early February 2025, aligning with the thriller’s theatrical debut, which was scheduled for weeks before Survivor 50 on February 25, 2026. McAdams, 47, channels Liddle’s resilience in the promo, mirroring Survivor’s Fijian trials where contestants outwit, outplay, and outlast for $1 million.

Fans flooded Reddit’s r/survivor,



“She is not aging!!!” one fan posted.





“Rachel McAdams looks a lot like Sophie Clarke in that "audition tape," another noted.





“Regina George would kill at Survivor for 3/4 of it, but ends up alienating the jury and losing, especially after Gretchen badmouthed her at the losers' lodge,” a commenter predicted.





“I love Rachel McAdams, would definitely love a Celebrity Survivor season,” one declared.





“Funny I definitely got survivor vibes from how the shelter looks in the trailer,”​ another observed.



This promo follows celebrities blending fiction with reality TV bait. Kevin James launched a TikTok as “Matt Taylor,” an art teacher sharing painting tutorials and advice to promote his film Solo Mio, which was undisclosed after two months.

McAdams’ history bolsters the stunt’s fit. She survived Mean Girls as Regina George, romanced in The Notebook, evaded killers in Red Eye, probed mysteries in True Detective and wielded sorcery in Doctor Strange.

Send Help marks her return to survival stakes, echoing Survivor’s 25 seasons of island ordeals. Forums like Sucks and Reddit speculate celeb crossovers, with Survivor 50’s all-returnees fueling dreams of stars like McAdams joining icons such as Ozzy Lusth or Cirie Fields. No Season 51 details emerge, but the tape revives chatter amid Survivor 49’s recent finale.​

20th Century Studios timed the video with Survivor 49’s December 17 finale, capitalizing on peak viewership. The clip spread rapidly, blending Hollywood polish with the grit of Survivor. McAdams’ Linda embodies the show’s ethos: adapt or perish.

As Survivor 50 nears with its 24 returning players, this promo plants seeds for future celebrity twists, although Probst prioritizes everyday competitors. Send Help arrives first, thrusting McAdams into another unforgiving wild.

Stay tuned for more updates.