Are Love is Blind: Italy couple Karen and Nicola still married? Details explored

Karen and Nicola from Love is Blind: Italy (Image via Instagram/@nicolabotticini)

Love Is Blind: Italy season 1 episode 9, which was the finale, dropped on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 3:00 am ET/12:00 am PT on Netflix.

The dating test started with strangers meeting up, feeling things, and connecting before they even saw each other, forming bonds in surprising ways.

One of the pairs, Nicola and Karen, looked ready to get married, both showing clear signs of maturity and commitment. Nicola felt pulled to more than one lady in the pods at first, including Karen and Ludovica.

But later, he went back to Karen as she shared about her life, mainly her work as a mom raising her teen son͏. The truth and openness in their talks helped them make a true connection, hoping for a future as the pair said their vows at Love is Blind: Italy altar, leaving the show together. Their current status is believed to be the same although it is not confirmed.

Love is Blind: Italy couple, Nicola and Karen, are most likely together

Karen and Nicola had several issues while building their relationship in the pods of Love is Blind: Italy. However, they didn’t rush things and allowed the connection to develop naturally, with clear communication and understanding of each other's needs.

Nicola’s parents noticed how comfortable he seemed around Karen. When Karen’s son chose not to meet Nicola before the wedding, Nicola showed maturity and understanding, giving them space without making it an issue.

Looking at their trajectory of the connection that started on the pods, there are strong chances that the couple might still be together. However, it would be cleared on the reunion of Love is Blind: Italy, scheduled to premiere on Friday, December 19, 2025, on Netflix, serving as a tell-all.

Before the wedding, Nicole prepares Karen to meet his parents, who finally gave their approval after meeting her. Nicola declared his love at the altar, saying,

"I never thought that I would get to this point and that I would find someone I could get along with so well and...fall so deep in love with, above all," “You’re an incredible woman, you stand up to me, you make me happy. And therefore, for me, it’s a definite yes, I love you.”

Karen talked about how he had changed for the better, responding:

“You’ve always been the only one for me. I love you. I will choose you every day, forever. For me, it’s a definite yes, no question.” "Nicolas is my son, my life revolves around him. He's my universe. And Patrizia is my ex-mother-in-law. She's the kind of woman I want to become one day," confessed Karen.

Karen walked down the aisle, and the officiant asked her the big question. She replied with the following:

"You've always been the only one for me. I love you. I will choose you every day, forever. For me, it's a definite yes, no question."

Nicola and Karen exchanged rings. Soon, they were declared a husband and wife. After the wedding ceremony, in their joint confessional, Karen told Nicola:

"We're married! With the ring and all! Don't you ever take it off. Not even when you go play paddle. No way, okay?"

Karen revealed in Love is Blind: Italy that she left Brazil when she was around 15 after conflicts with her family, making Italy her home.

Later, she gave birth to a son with her then-boyfriend, and was deeply engrossed in raising him until deciding to take part in the show, while dating was never a priority.

Karen was honest about co-parenting her 15-year-old son as she met Nicola Botticini, who saw that as a positive sign, believing she was looking for someone who could join her and her family.

Nicola had a connection with Ludovica Cappello. He told Karen after several dates that he wanted them to move slowly to avoid rushing into something they might regret deeply hurting Karen.

However, when Ludovica ultimately chose Davide, Nicola went back to Karen, realizing his sincere connection with her. The couple focused on open communication and building trust.

Karen's son did not want to meet Nicola, while Nicola's parents also hesitated to participate in their wedding, having doubts about Karen. However, after meeting her, they warmed up to her and accepted her.

