Why Gergana felt family history mattered more than a wedding day yes on Love Is Blind: Italy

Love​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Is Blind: Italy returned with a twist in Episode 9, which was released on December 15, 2025. The couple arrived on their wedding day. One of the most talked-about moments was at Gergana and Parminder’s wedding.

The duo had a heartfelt bond during the entire experiment, and they were the ones to decide their future standing at the altar. When the moment came to answer, Gergana refused to marry Parminder and said no.

In her private interview, Gergana revealed that the decision had a lot to do with her family background and upbringing. She mentioned that no was very difficult and painful, but at that time, she thought it was the right decision.

She also stated that both her family and Parminder's family had been warning them of the relationship progressing too fast, and only for them to be surprised by the next day.

Gergana said that they had gone through difficult times before, had family struggles, and values, and all these had contributed a great deal to their present selves.

Gergana, on her part, admitted that she loved Parminder but pointed out that love, in this case, did not mean marriage as family history played a part. The episode concluded with teary eyes and the question of whether or not they will meet again outside the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌experiment.

Family history and readiness shaped Gergana’s decision in Love​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Is Blind: Italy

After leaving the altar, Gergana explained why she could not say yes. In her confessional, she said,

“Leaving the person I love at the altar is the most painful thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

She shared that her decision was not because she lacked feelings for Parminder, but because she felt they were not ready to get married. Gergana said both families had raised the same concern and felt the relationship was moving too fast.

She linked her decision to her upbringing and family background. Gergana said,

“We are who we are because of our past. Because of what our parents have gone through, what they taught us, and how we grew up.”

For her, marriage was not just about two people. It also involved family history and shared responsibility. She did not want to make a choice that ignored those factors.

Gergana also spoke about her bond with her parents and her fear of letting them down. She explained that her family had gone through many hard moments together, which made her more careful when making big decisions. Because of this, she felt they needed more time before taking the step of marriage.

Love​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Is Blind: Italy star Gergana said that the love remained, but timing did not feel right

At the altar, Gergana spoke directly to Parminder and shared her feelings clearly. She said,

“I am madly in love with you. But today my answer is no. Because we’re not really ready.”

Moreover,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ she mentioned to him that she would be out, and if he needed to talk to her, she would be there waiting for him outside. After that, she kissed him, and then she proceeded with her walk, leaving Parminder standing with the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌guests.

Later, Gergana talked with her friend Federica and explained that there were still issues they needed to work through. She said,

“It really is forever. It’s not like I’m saying that it’s not forever with him, I’m just saying not now, not at this moment.”

She​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ pondered whether Parminder had grasped that her response was a refusal to the wedding, not to him personally.

Afterwards, Parminder shared his reflections and concurred that they required additional time. He mentioned that there had been no incidents and even recalled Gergana telling him that she loved him. Upon stepping out to find her, he found that she had already left. The episode ended without showing whether they would stay together after the show.

