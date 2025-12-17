10 best makeup looks to try for Christmas 2025 (Photo by Rialto Film/Trio Film/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Christmas 2025 is shaping up to be a major moment for beauty, with festive makeup trends leaning into everything from soft glam to bold, high-impact statements. With parties piling up and get-togethers around every corner, people are chasing new styles that mix holiday glitz with today's tricks. Such as radiant complexions, smarter nudes, bright little accents, or standout textures. This round-up covers the coolest Christmas looks coming strong this year - ideal if you wanna refresh your seasonal vibe using what's actually popping now.

Here are the top 10 best makeup looks to try for Christmas 2025

Ditch the dull routines and embrace makeup that sparkles for parties while adding subtle elegance for everyday wear. These looks are trending everywhere, from runways and award shows to social feeds across the globe. Forget boring, this season's styles effortlessly match any vibe, shade, or occasion you have lined up.

1. Hollywood waves - Bold Red Lips

As the holidays get closer, makeup styles are leaning into old-school charm with a punchy twist. Rather than keeping things subtle, opt for soft S-shaped waves inspired by golden-age cinema, paired with a bold crimson lip, a combination that instantly elevates any festive look. Silky, bouncy waves bring shape and grace, whereas the deep red hue adds fearless flair right on point for winter cheer. One feeds nostalgia, the other keeps things fresh, so whether you're at a cozy family dinner or a lively party, the vibe stays just right. No hassle, big payoff - the blend wins points for looking rich without trying too hard.

2. Nude lips with Gold shimmering eyes

When the holidays start picking up speed, eye makeup tends to favor subtle sparkle paired with understated lips - gold-toned glimmers meet neutral or nude shades in a combo that feels right for winter cheer. This vibe matches December's cozy glow, relying on muted metallics to lift the eyes without going overboard. What makes it click? It's low-effort, needs only a few items, plus works whether you're new to makeup or a pro in makeup. A hint of shine gives off party energy during get-togethers, while bare-looking lips shift attention upward and keep things fresh. Flexible by nature, this approach shifts smoothly from morning coffee meets to nighttime catch-ups at work functions, sticking around as a top pick when planning festive looks.

3. Soft brown smokey eyes with lip gloss

A lot of holiday makeup doesn't have to rely on bright reds, intense glitter, or flashy effects - this is where soft brown smoky eyes with shiny-glossy lips come in. Warm browns give gentle depth, shaping the eyes in a way that highlights what you already have. Instead of harsh lines, try smooth blending; instead of drama, go for quiet impact. Swap matte finishes for a slick of gloss - it brings life to the face, keeps things light. Whether you're at home with friends or heading out late, this combo fits right in. It plays well with different clothes, various complexions, and no stress. Because the contrast stays low-key and the glow looks real, photos turn out clear and flattering. Avoid going overboard; opt for a look that's polished, effortless, and ready to go whenever you are.

4. Soft glam makeup look with red shimmery eyes

This holiday time, flashy makeup is getting extra shiny - bold red sparkly eyes are stealing the show. If you wanna stand out at gatherings, go for deep flat-red pigment first, then layer on shimmering crimson glitter to turn up the dazzle. Keep everything else calm so your peepers pop: softly contoured cheeks, a gentle highlighter for a subtle glow, well-groomed brows, and nude or soft pink lips or bright red lips. That mix gives off strong vibes without feeling messy - great for wild December bashes, ringing in the new year, or photo sessions craving fierce, head-turning style. Whether you're chasing camera flashes or just strutting into a room loud and proud, this blazing glitter-eye moment screams joyful boldness and fearless shine.

5. Berry lips with cranberry eyes

Cranberry and dark berry hues are turning into top picks for Christmas beauty looks - giving off warm, dreamy vibes that fit right in with festive moments. These colors bring richness to eyelids while adding cozy heat, standing out boldly next to a similar tint on the lips, which ties everything together without trying too hard. Skip harsh lines or thick layers; instead, go light underneath with gentle shaping so your face still shines through, keeping attention locked on color-play around eyes and mouth.

That way, you get classiness that doesn't feel stiff - and stays totally doable every day. This look works great for different time-of-year gatherings - like cozy night meals, cheerful picture sessions, or fancy cold-weather ceremonies - and it boosts your makeup while keeping things balanced with your real beauty. If you want subtle appeal or striking festive flair, deep cranberry eyes paired with berry toned lips give a flexible choice suited to the season, blending classic ease with fresh energy.

6. Silver shimmery eyes with bold lips

This year's holidays are bringing flashy makeup - like daring styles that shine loud and proud. A standout favorite? Sparkling silver shadow paired with punchy red lips that demand attention. Shimmery lids catch each ray of light, giving off a bright, lively gleam. Meanwhile, those rich crimson lips add a sharp, vintage-inspired kick. Not just matching - they play off each other, blending fresh sparkle with old-school cheer. Whether you're at a cozy dinner or dancing through New Year's Eve, this duo grabs focus without trying too hard.

Makeup lovers are jumping on this pair - not only 'cause it's perfect for parties, but because it makes them feel bold and eye-catching. A little shimmer here, a splash of crimson there - that's often enough to stand out when holidays hit. With twinkling nights, gatherings, and endless photo ops around, the mix of shiny silver and fiery red is turning into the go-to vibe for seasonal flair.

7. Green smoky eyes

Some folks love making a splash during the holidays - emerald green smoke-style eyes are getting popular fast. Deep green works well no matter your skin shade, giving off confident yet cheerful vibes. Start by painting the edges of your eyes with flat dark green, then blend it inward smoothly; put some shiny green onto the lid for a bit of flash. Instead of bold lipstick, go light with nudes or warm peaches - the combo keeps things flashy but classy. Whether you're at a party, dinner, or winter gathering, these glowing green eyes bring rich flair without trying too hard.

8. Soft rosy pink glow makeup

This year, people who love makeup are going for a rosy pink glow - it adds sparkle and cheer to seasonal styles. Soft blush gives the skin life, shiny highlights catch the light, while glossy pink lips add a sweet finish. The look feels warm and cool simultaneously, like holiday moments that just happen naturally. Works just as well at home dinners as it does at loud work parties or fancy nights out.

Instead of hiding flaws, it lifts your face with a gentle, dreamy shine. You can play around - stack different sheens, toss on tiny glitter, or keep eyes low-key for harmony. Gives room to try things, without needing expert skills. Brightens up your tone, plus spreads good vibes without trying too hard. Fast becoming a go-to - not because everyone says so, but 'cause it just works.

9. Soft highlighter makeup look

This year, quiet shine steps into focus - thanks to a delicate highlighting trend shaking up how we do Christmas beauty. Instead of thick glitter or intense sparkle, folks lean toward fresh-faced brightness that lifts skin's natural gleam without going overboard. Great for office events, dinner with loved ones, or relaxed evenings at home, this hint of luster plays well with light, shaping faces softly. People love how flexible it is - it works just as nicely with bare-no-makeup styles or full glam moments, fitting every memory you'd snap under glowing fairy lights or morning coffee by the tree. It shows something clear: real impact often comes from a finish that feels smooth, alive, warm - and never forced.

10. Blush-Heavy Cold Girl makeup look

The "Blush-Heavy Cold Girl" look blew up last winter, now it's back - pulling in fans again with its low-key charm. Instead of loud or intense styles, this one leans into a fresh, young vibe that feels just right when temps drop. What stands out? A warm flush like you've been outside - it shows on cheeks and nose alike. Skin shines softly, kinda glowing from within; eyes stay mellow using slight sparkle and lashes that don't scream for attention. To nail it: dab cream blush where cold air would naturally redden your skin, swipe sheer pink gloss so lips seem bouncy and sweet, then dust lids lightly - the shine there lifts the gaze but doesn't steal focus.

A soft look comes together naturally - friendly, pretty, easy to pull off. Perfect for holidays, quiet snow-laced walks, or moments when you just wanna shine minus the thick layers. Warm tones mix with subtle radiance, giving a hint of cool-girl flair. This blush-focused cold-weather vibe shows how skipping extras can actually do more, doing a lot with barely anything at all.

When the holidays get close, these 10 makeup ideas give solid options to upgrade your Christmas 2025 vibe. Swap soft radiant feels with edgy full-glam ones - there's something matching each mood, fit, or party plan. Go minimal charm instead of flashy glitter if that's your thing; trying new styles shows who you are without saying much. Toss in smart shades, some shine, originality - it all adds up. This year, let your makeup beat match the joy around you.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!